 »   »   » Family Time With Kapil Sharma: After Autowala & Kamwali Bai, Bollywood Actor Ajay Devgn Trolls Kapil

Family Time With Kapil Sharma New Promo

In the previous promos, we saw autowala and Kapil's ‘kamwali bai' mocking Kapil's unemployment phase. Now, in the new promo, Bollywood star, Ajay Devgn is seen trolling Kapil Sharma and his unemployment phase!

Ajay Devgn’s Revenge!

Interestingly, Ajay is seen taking revenge on Kapil! Remember, there were reports that Kapil made Baadshaho team wait and Ajay stormed out of The Kapil Sharma Show?

Ajay Trolls Kapil

In the new promo, when Kapil calls Ajay to invite him for the show, the latter asks Kapil to wait! As soon as Ajay hears Kapil's name, he says, "Your call is waiting, aapki call pratisha mein hai."

Kapil Says He Is Not As Bad As Ajay Thinks!

A few minutes later, Kapil calls Ajay again, who says, "Aapki call pratisha mein hai, thoda wait karen, jyse aap durson ko karate hai." Kapil then tells Ajay, "Aap jis vyakti ko sata rahe hai, woh itna bura bi nahi hai, uska waqt hi bura tha."

Kapil Wants Ajay To Raid His New Show!

Kapil invites Ajay to his show and asks him to ‘Raid (Ajay's new film title)' his show! Again, Ajay trolls Kapil, "Income tax ki raid unke yahan hoti hai jinka income hota hai. Skhama Kare, aap yogya nahi hai!"

Ajay Devgn

After disconnecting Kapil's call, Ajay assures the audiences that he will definitely come on Kapil's show as Kapil is coming up with something new for his fans!

Is Ajay First Guest Of Kapil’s New Show!

Well, does this mean Ajay is the first guest of Kapil's new show? After watching this promo, we are eagerly waiting for the show. What about you? Hit the comment box to share your views.