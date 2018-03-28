 »   »   » Family Time With Kapil Sharma: Did Kapil Sharma Cancel ‘Hichki’ Rani Mukherjee’s Shoot?

Related Articles
- Sunil Grover Shares A Picture Selling Vegetables; Is He Taking An Indirect Dig At Kapil Sharma?
- Kapil Sharma Makes A Zabardast Comeback In His New Game Show!
- Kapil Sharma’s New Show: Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani Were Never Scheduled To Shoot!
- Dus Ka Dum: What Took Them So Long To Be Back & Why The Makers Chose Salman Khan As The Host?
- Bharti Singh Is Happy About Kapil’s Return; Doesn’t Want To Talk About Kapil & Sunil Twitter War
- Kapil Sharma’s New Show Press Conference Gets Cancelled: Did Kapil Cancel It Due To Sunil?
- Sunil Grover & Kapil Sharma Twitter War: Sunil’s Reaction Was Genuine; Worried About Kapil’s Health!
- WHAT’S GOING ON! Kapil Sharma & Sunil Grover’s Twitter War Gets DIRTIER!
- FTWKS: Kapil Sharma Thanks Ajay Devgn For Being His Guest; Sunil Grover Says He Wasn’t Approached!
- Navjot Singh Sidhu To Join Kapil Sharma On His New Show Family Time With Kapil Sharma!
- This HOT Actress To Join Kapil Sharma On His New Show Family Time With Kapil Sharma!
- Family Time With Kapil Sharma: After Autowala & Kamwali Bai, Bollywood Actor Ajay Devgn Trolls Kapil
- Hichki Saturday (2 Days) Box Office Collection!
Kapil Sharma and his new game show Family Time With Kapil Sharma are in news these days. Before the show was launched the actor-comedian was in news for cancelling Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's shoot. It was also said that the show's press conference was cancelled because of Kapil and Sunil Grover's Twitter war (to avoid media's unpleasant questions).
But later, it was clarified that the launch episode shoot and press conference was cancelled due to a technical glitch.
Kapil Clarifies That Tiger Was Never Supposed To Shoot!
Kapil also took to social media, "Tiger was never supposed to shoot for our 2nd episode, so shoot cancel hone ka sawaal hi paida nahi hota.kuch to authenticity rakha karo yaar.Twitter kya ab explanation dene ke liye hi reh gya hai?Best wishes to my brother @iTIGERSHROFF for #baaghi2 see u soon bro.. lots of love."
Kapil Cancels Rani Mukherjee’s Shoot!
Now, it is being said that Kapil cancelled Rani Mukherjee's shoot! According to Spotboye report, Rani Mukherjee and Hichki kids were supposed to shoot for the show, but Kapil didn't arrive at the shoot.
Kapil Didn’t Arrive At The Set!
According to the report, Kapil was supposed to report on the set at 2 pm, but there was no sign of him. It is being said that a few cast and crew waited till 7.30 pm before calling it a day.
Rani Mukherjee’s Shoot Cancelled!
Rani Mukherjee was called at 6 pm, but later her team got a call about change of time (8 pm). After waiting for two hours, the team was informed that the shoot was cancelled!
Family Time With Kapil Sharma Disappoints Fans!
Family Time With Kapil Sharma was premiered on Sunday (March 25, 2018). Although a few fans praised him for the new attempt, many of them didn't like the new format as they felt it was boring.
Is Kapil disappointed with show's negative feedback? What will be the fate of his new show? Hit the comment box to share your views.
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Ishita & Raman Romance In London; New Entries & Ghost Twist On The Show!