 »   »   » Family Time With Kapil Sharma: Did Kapil Sharma Cancel ‘Hichki’ Rani Mukherjee’s Shoot?

Kapil Clarifies That Tiger Was Never Supposed To Shoot!

Kapil also took to social media, "Tiger was never supposed to shoot for our 2nd episode, so shoot cancel hone ka sawaal hi paida nahi hota.kuch to authenticity rakha karo yaar.Twitter kya ab explanation dene ke liye hi reh gya hai?Best wishes to my brother @iTIGERSHROFF for #baaghi2 see u soon bro.. lots of love."

Kapil Cancels Rani Mukherjee’s Shoot!

Now, it is being said that Kapil cancelled Rani Mukherjee's shoot! According to Spotboye report, Rani Mukherjee and Hichki kids were supposed to shoot for the show, but Kapil didn't arrive at the shoot.

Kapil Didn’t Arrive At The Set!

According to the report, Kapil was supposed to report on the set at 2 pm, but there was no sign of him. It is being said that a few cast and crew waited till 7.30 pm before calling it a day.

Rani Mukherjee’s Shoot Cancelled!

Rani Mukherjee was called at 6 pm, but later her team got a call about change of time (8 pm). After waiting for two hours, the team was informed that the shoot was cancelled!

Family Time With Kapil Sharma Disappoints Fans!

Family Time With Kapil Sharma was premiered on Sunday (March 25, 2018). Although a few fans praised him for the new attempt, many of them didn't like the new format as they felt it was boring.