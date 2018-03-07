 »   »   » MUST WATCH! Family Time With Kapil Sharma NEW Promo Is Funnier Than The First Promo!

Family Time With Kapil Sharma Second Promo Out!

Although in the second promo, Kapil makes fun of his unemployment, it is funnier than the first one. This time, from ‘kamwali bai (maid)' to cable man asks him to pay his dues! His maid tells him that her hands are paining as she has been washing the clothes without soap!

Kapil’s ‘Kamwali Bai’ Makes Fun Of Him!

Kapil asks her as to what if he gets a washing machine! When the maid trolls him as to how he will get it, he gets a call from Sony office. He then asks the maid to leave! Well, looks like Sony has turned out to be Kapil's saviour!

Family Time With Kapil Sharma

Sharing the video, Sony TV wrote, "Ek naya twist, ek naya safar... Par wahi @kapilsharma. Fir hoga uske saath hansi ka safar shuru. #FamilyTimeWithKapilSharma jald hi sirf Sony Entertainment Television par."

Sunil & Ali Not Part Of The New Show!

Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar will not be part of the show. But, Chandan Prabhakar and Kiku Sharda will join Kapil on the new show. And, as we told our readers, this new show is not a comedy show!

Family Time With Kapil Sharma Is A Game Show

Family Time With Kapil Sharma will be a game show where the viewers also can participate. Recently, Sony TV shared the link (online registration) through which the viewers can meet Kapil and participate on the show.

Details Of Kapil’s New Show

According to Mumbai Mirror report, the show will start off with a stand-up comedy act. This will be followed by a segment where families will be invited to play games with him. The winning families will get to take home household items as well as cars.

Krushna Abhishek On Kapil Ditching Comedy

On the other hand, Kapil's competitor, Krushna Abhishek feels that Kapil has taken a wise decision of doing a game show and by not doing comedy and interviewing celebrities again.

Krushna Says Kapil Will Be Successful In This Attempt As Well!

Krushna was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Totally, I feel he has taken a wise decision of doing a game show rather than just doing comedy and interviewing celebrities again. He always comes up with something new and refreshing. I am sure he will get successful in this also."

Krushna Has Taken A Break From Comedy

Krushna will be seen hosting the fourth season of OMG! Yeh Mera India' Season. The actor-comedian has also taken a break from comedy as he thinks comedy has become very monotonous.

The Drama Company Didn’t Work Out!

Krushna was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "In my last show, The Drama Company, I was unable to enjoy myself. Though we all put in so much effort but things didn't work out for that show."

Krushna Is Still Figuring Out As To What New Thing Can Be Added To Comedy!

Although he is bored of the format, he says no one can separate him from comedy! He adds, "Definitely you will see me doing comedy but I'll have to figure out what new can be added to the plate beside just doing gags or roasting celebrities."