 »   »   »  Fans Have Found Doppelganger Of Bollywood Actor Ranbir Kapoor

Regarding his transformation, he told Mid-day, "I have been wanting to alter the way I have been looking for a while now. This was why I decided to work on myself and completely transform the way I look. Looking at the compliments that I have been getting, I am happy with the results!"

On being compared to Ranbir Kapoor, the actor told the leading daily, "I have been getting so many comments on Instagram on how I look exactly like Ranbir Kapoor. It is such an honour to be told this. Ranbir is a powerhouse performer and it feels amazing to be compared to him, even if it is just the way I look."

This is the picture that has impressed fans so much that they compared him to the Bollywood actor. Take a look at some of the fans' comments: Sowmya_iyerr: He looks like Ranbir kapoor. - (sic)

