English
 »   »   »  Fans Have Found Doppelganger Of Bollywood Actor Ranbir Kapoor

Fans Have Found Doppelganger Of Bollywood Actor Ranbir Kapoor

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Fans have found doppelganger of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor in Telly world! Yes, it is none other than Balika Vadhu and Jana Na Dil Se Door actor, Shashank Vyas.

    Recently, Shashank Vyas underwent a major transformation and since then he has been sharing his 'new' pictures on his social media account. Fans are impressed with Shashank's new looks and are seen praising him.

    Shashank’s Major Transformation

    Regarding his transformation, he told Mid-day, "I have been wanting to alter the way I have been looking for a while now. This was why I decided to work on myself and completely transform the way I look. Looking at the compliments that I have been getting, I am happy with the results!"

    The Actor Feels Amazing To Be Compared To Ranbir

    On being compared to Ranbir Kapoor, the actor told the leading daily, "I have been getting so many comments on Instagram on how I look exactly like Ranbir Kapoor. It is such an honour to be told this. Ranbir is a powerhouse performer and it feels amazing to be compared to him, even if it is just the way I look."

    Fans Have Found Doppelganger Of Ranbir in Shashank

    This is the picture that has impressed fans so much that they compared him to the Bollywood actor. Take a look at some of the fans' comments: Sowmya_iyerr: He looks like Ranbir kapoor. - (sic)
    Niawrhz12: Shashank Vyas or Ranbir Kapoor?? ☺️☺️😂😂 - (sic)

    Shashank Vyas Or Ranbir Kapoor

    Eyejannat: I thought Ranbir kapoor 😮 - (sic)
    Alfharizio: Ranbir. - (sic)
    Wuland8393: Ranbir Kapoor ? - (sic)
    Shreyaghish: Looking like Rk❤❤ - (sic)
    Poohbear_goa: Doesn't he look like RK here @neetu54. - (sic)

    Shashank Looks Like Ranbir!

    Lia_demir: Look like with Ranbir Kapoor 🤗🤗. - (sic)
    Sumali05: Is it only me or does anyone else also think he looks like @ranbir_kapoooor in this pic. - (sic)
    lorettanarasimhan: Chameleon looks, 😊 Here, like Ranbir, in another pic like Hrithik... Shashank, I'm a huge fan, you're a brilliant actor with a compelling personality! - (sic)

    Good Days Are Back! Comedian Siddharth Sagar Patches Up With His Girlfriend!

    Read more about: shashank vyas ranbir kapoor
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue