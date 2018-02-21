 »   »   » After 7 Years & 2,000 Episodes, Sasural Simar Ka To Go Off Air; Viewers Can Breathe A Sigh Of Relief

Sasural Simar Ka Diverted From The Main Plot

Like many other shows, this show as well started as a family drama about two sisters (played by Avika Gor and Dipika Kakar), but ended up a saas-bahu drama. Many supernatural characters like demons, naagin, ghosts and others were introduced throughout the duration of the show.

Unrealistic & Unimaginable Tracks

The show got major attention when the makers introduced the 'Game Of Thrones' and 'Makkhi' tracks on the show. Many took to social media to troll the actors and makers for introducing such unrealistic and unimaginable tracks.

Longest Running Show

Sasural Simar Ka is the sixth-longest running Indian television series. After seven years, the show is now going off air. The show has completed 2000 episodes. Other shows that are running strong on television are - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Saath Nibhana Saathiya and Balika Vadhu ended a few months ago).

Viewers Are Happy That The Show Is Ending!

They took to social media (Twitter and Instagram) as they are happy as the show is coming to an end.

Prishnee: Finally 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

suman:Thank god finally 🤦🏽♀️🤗

Varsha ❤: Phewww... Finally

Sasural ‘Trimmer’ Ka!

Kruti 💥 💥 💥 💥 💥 wrote, "I am happy that #SasuralSimarKa is going off air😘 I am waiting for Sasural Trimmer ka with @tentej as the lead actor in it😂."

Horrible Storyline

Deepp_thought wrote, "Its horrible story line.....do u ppl hv any idea wht u ppl r shooting. For god sake stop this shit......at least dis year."