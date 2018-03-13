 »   »   » FINALLY! Luv Tyagi & Hina Khan Reunite; Luv Says He Missed Hina A Lot!

Hina, Priyank & Vikas

It has to be recalled that Hina Khan met Priyank Sharma and Vikas Gupta along with her boyfriend Rocky. But Luv was missing from the reunion. She even asked Luv to meet her soon.

Hina Was Angry That Luv Is Missing!

Hina was quoted as saying by an entertainment portal as saying, "I am so angry at Luv, I want to slap him right now. In fact, yesterday only when I was talking to him, I told him that you are very busy and you've become a celebrity and all, ha? But he said I am actually trying to become a commoner again from the celebrity that I've become." - (sic)

Luv Meets Shilpa, Akash & Shilpa!

Meanwhile, Luv met Mehjabhi Siddiqui, Akash Dadlani and Shilpa Shinde. He also shared their pictures on his social networking account. But fans wanted him to reunite with Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma.

Finally, Hina & Luv Reunite!

Finally, Hina and Luv, popularly known as LuvIna by their fans, met each other recently. Hina even went live along with Luv on Instagram. In the video, both of them were seen having a lot of fun and we saw Hina and Luv teasing each other just like how they were in the Bigg Boss 11 house.

Luv Missed Hina A Lot!

Sharing a picture snapped with his best friend, Luv wrote, "#finally It was amazing meeting this girl after so long. Missed you a lot @realhinakhan." - (sic) The actress responded to his message, "Missed u too takla no 2... ab waapas ghayab mat ho jana." - (sic)

Hina & Luv Go LIVE

When a fan asked why Luv didn't meet Hina, she said, "He is having a super life, and he is fine. Iske praja mein jab ayenge, tab milne ye raja ji."

Luv Has Become Thin!

When asks him as to why he has become so thin, he asks her, "Kya hai tuje?" In the whole live video, she was seen teasing Luv, and he was saying, "Pagal hai yaar, sahi mein; yeh sahi mein paagal hai!" - (sic)

Hina & Luv Have A Lot Of Fun

She tells fans that they remembered everyone during their meet, "We spoke about Vikas, Priyank and everyone. They are having a lot of masti together. This bunny rabbit is still the same and mocking everyone." - (sic)

The Actress Teases Luv

She scolds him that he neither calls, nor picks up her calls. She also teases that he is having a girlfriend. Before going offline, Hina adds that they will connect with fans again as Luv has a date with his girlfriend!

Does Luv Have A Girlfriend?

Luv then reveals that she is faking it and he doesn't have a girlfriend. But then again, Hina tells fans that Luv had told her that he has 10 girlfriends!