 »   »   » FIR Actor Shiv Pandit Gets Hitched To Ameira Punvani; Anushka Sharma & Zoya Akhtar Wish The Couple

Zoya Akhtar Wishes The Couple

Zoya shared a picture and wrote, "Congratulations Ameira and Shiv ❤️ #justmarried #loveisintheair #happygirlsaretheprettiest @mspunvanity @shiv_pandit." - (sic)

Farah Khan Wishes The Couple

Nach Baliye 7 judged, Farah Khan commented, "Wowwww Ameira got married ♥️🎉" - (sic). Ameira replied to Farah, "@farahkhankunder shiv & I did a small registry in Delhi with only our immediate family 💖Hope you're feeling better? Lots of love always 😘." - (sic)

Richa Chadha Wishes Shiv & Ameira

Actress Richa Chadha too, commented, "What when how !" "Congratulations!!!" - (sic). Ameira also responded to Richa's message. Ameira was also present at Anushka Sharma's wedding that was held in Italy.

Ameira’s Best Friend, Anushka Sharma Wishes Her

Anushka shared the picture and wrote, "My dearest friend is married and I couldn't be happier for them !! Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness , peace & growth in the relationship... stay happy always brobhai @mspunvanity 🤗 & @shiv_pandit ! Love you always." - (sic)

Shiv & Ameira Met Through A Common Friend

According to the Mumbai Mirror source, "Shiv and Ameira met through a common friend and had been dating for a few years before they decided to take their relationship to the next level."

Shiv & Ameira

A source was quoted by MM as saying, "Planning for the big day has begun. Both families are extremely happy." Apparently, earlier this year, Shiv was present at Ameira's birthday bash along with couple's close friends, director Zoya Akhtar and actor Neil Bhoopalam.