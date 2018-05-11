 »   »   » FIR Actor Shiv Pandit Gets Hitched To Ameira Punvani; Anushka Sharma & Zoya Akhtar Wish The Couple

Related Articles
After Roadies judge Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's wedding, yet another couple's - FIR fame Shiv Pandit and his girlfriend and designer Ameira Punvani's marriage, has shocked fans. Apparently, the couple tied the knot on May 9, 2018. It was a close-knit ceremony with close friends and family in attendance.
The actor and the designer duo kept their wedding news under wraps until Bollywood director, Zoya Aktar took to social media to share a picture from their wedding ceremony.
Zoya Akhtar Wishes The Couple
Zoya shared a picture and wrote, "Congratulations Ameira and Shiv ❤️ #justmarried #loveisintheair #happygirlsaretheprettiest @mspunvanity @shiv_pandit." - (sic)
Farah Khan Wishes The Couple
Nach Baliye 7 judged, Farah Khan commented, "Wowwww Ameira got married ♥️🎉" - (sic). Ameira replied to Farah, "@farahkhankunder shiv & I did a small registry in Delhi with only our immediate family 💖Hope you're feeling better? Lots of love always 😘." - (sic)
Richa Chadha Wishes Shiv & Ameira
Actress Richa Chadha too, commented, "What when how !" "Congratulations!!!" - (sic). Ameira also responded to Richa's message. Ameira was also present at Anushka Sharma's wedding that was held in Italy.
Ameira’s Best Friend, Anushka Sharma Wishes Her
Anushka shared the picture and wrote, "My dearest friend is married and I couldn't be happier for them !! Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness , peace & growth in the relationship... stay happy always brobhai @mspunvanity 🤗 & @shiv_pandit ! Love you always." - (sic)
Shiv & Ameira Met Through A Common Friend
According to the Mumbai Mirror source, "Shiv and Ameira met through a common friend and had been dating for a few years before they decided to take their relationship to the next level."
Shiv & Ameira
A source was quoted by MM as saying, "Planning for the big day has begun. Both families are extremely happy." Apparently, earlier this year, Shiv was present at Ameira's birthday bash along with couple's close friends, director Zoya Akhtar and actor Neil Bhoopalam.
While Ameira is a costume designer and stylist, Shiv moved to Bollywood after the success of his TV show. He was part of popular films, Shaitan and Boss. The actor had also hosted Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 3 and IPL Extra Innings.
(Images Source: Instagram)
