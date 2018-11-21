 »   »   »  #MeToo! FIR Filed Against Alok Nath In Rape Case!

The writer-director Vinita Nanda had filed a police complaint against the veteran Bollywood actor Alok Nath on October 17, 2018. The writer had accused the actor of raping her 19 years ago. According to the latest report, an FIR has been filed against Alok. According to ANI, Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Sharma said, "The Oshiwara Police has filed an FIR against Alok Nath under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (rape)."

According to TimesNow report, Alok's lawyer has revealed that the actor is not feeling well and not in a state to reply to the FIR. The lawyer also stated that the allegations made against the actor are baseless.

It has to be recalled that last month (October), Vinita had opened up about the traumatic incident on her Facebook page. She had shared a long post, after which Alok Nath was accused of harassment and inappropriate behaviour by actresses Sandhya Mridul and Deepika Amin, and other women.

After filing the complaint Vinita had said, "It was not easy for me to give my statement as it is like reliving your pain." Following Vinita's rape accusation, Alok had filed a civil suit in a Mumbai court and sought Rs 1 as damages for allegedly defaming him. His wife had requested for an injunction order against Vinita. But Mumbai's Dindoshi Sessions Court rejected the application!

Alok was recently expelled from Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) in lieu of the charges levied against him, during the #MeToo movement by Vinita, and other actors.

