 »   »   »  Salman Khan Tops Forbes India 2018 List; Bharti Singh, Sunil Grover, Diyvanka & Others On The List!

Salman Khan

Bollywood actor and Bigg Boss host Salman Khan has topped the Forbes list for the third year in the row, thanks to his movie Tiger Zinda Hai, Bigg Boss and endorsements! His yearly income is Rs 253.25 Crore. Last year, the actor's earning was Rs 232.83 Crore. Apparently, his earnings were backed by endorsements of several consumer-facing brands, and constitute 8.06% of the total earnings - Rs 3,140.25 crore - of the top 100 celebrities for the year, read a statement from Forbes.

Bharti Singh & Krushna Abhishek

Comedienne Bharti Singh secured 74the place with Rs 13.95 Crore earnings, while actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek occupied 86th place with Rs 10.97 Crore earnings. Bharti has been working more in the non-fiction space that pays really well.

Sunil Grover & Ali Asgar

Sunil Grover has occupied 82nd place with Rs 11.81 Crore earnings. The actor-comedian has made money from various LIVE events and show, Dhan Dhana Dhan and Bollywood film Patakha. On the other hand, Ali Asgar is at 92nd place with a yearly income of Rs 8.2 Crore.

Ram Kapoor & Karan Kundra

Karan Kundra is at 84th place. The actor made money from his shows like Dil Hi Toh Hai, MTV Love School 3, and movies like Mubarakan and 1921. The actor's total earnings stand at 11.01. He also earned money from his own business. On the other hand, Ram Kapoor is at 91st place with earnings of Rs 8.67 Crores, thanks to his web series and the show, Zindagi Crossroads.

Divyanka Tripathi

The only female celebrity from the world of daily soaps to be on the list is Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. The actress, who has earned money from various events and show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is at 94th place. The actress' total earnings stand at Rs 7.8 Crore.

Vir Das & All Indian Bakchod

While All Indian Bakchod has occupied 97th place and its total earnings stand at Rs 5 Crore, the Bollywood actor Vir Das is at 100th place with earnings of Rs 2.9 Crore.