English
 »   »   »  Salman Khan Tops Forbes India 2018 List; Bharti Singh, Sunil Grover, Diyvanka & Others On The List!

Salman Khan Tops Forbes India 2018 List; Bharti Singh, Sunil Grover, Diyvanka & Others On The List!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The most awaited list of the year 2018, The Forbes India list for top 100 celebrities is finally out. The list includes sports stars, singers, film stars and television personalities. The rankings are based on estimates of entertainment-related earnings of celebrities. The period under consideration is October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2018. Brian Carvalho, Editor, Forbes India, was quoted by IANS as saying, "The Celebrity 100 is a definitive barometer of earnings of celebrities."

    Brian further added, "Besides the earnings charts and cover stories on high-fliers like Sachin Tendulkar, Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone, we have also covered in the Celebrity 100 Special issue a whole new generation of celebrities." Among television actors, Bharti Singh, Sunil Grover, Divyanka Tripathi and others have made it to the list! Check it out here!

    Salman Khan

    Bollywood actor and Bigg Boss host Salman Khan has topped the Forbes list for the third year in the row, thanks to his movie Tiger Zinda Hai, Bigg Boss and endorsements! His yearly income is Rs 253.25 Crore. Last year, the actor's earning was Rs 232.83 Crore. Apparently, his earnings were backed by endorsements of several consumer-facing brands, and constitute 8.06% of the total earnings - Rs 3,140.25 crore - of the top 100 celebrities for the year, read a statement from Forbes.

    Bharti Singh & Krushna Abhishek

    Comedienne Bharti Singh secured 74the place with Rs 13.95 Crore earnings, while actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek occupied 86th place with Rs 10.97 Crore earnings. Bharti has been working more in the non-fiction space that pays really well.

    Sunil Grover & Ali Asgar

    Sunil Grover has occupied 82nd place with Rs 11.81 Crore earnings. The actor-comedian has made money from various LIVE events and show, Dhan Dhana Dhan and Bollywood film Patakha. On the other hand, Ali Asgar is at 92nd place with a yearly income of Rs 8.2 Crore.

    Ram Kapoor & Karan Kundra

    Karan Kundra is at 84th place. The actor made money from his shows like Dil Hi Toh Hai, MTV Love School 3, and movies like Mubarakan and 1921. The actor's total earnings stand at 11.01. He also earned money from his own business. On the other hand, Ram Kapoor is at 91st place with earnings of Rs 8.67 Crores, thanks to his web series and the show, Zindagi Crossroads.

    Divyanka Tripathi

    The only female celebrity from the world of daily soaps to be on the list is Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. The actress, who has earned money from various events and show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is at 94th place. The actress' total earnings stand at Rs 7.8 Crore.

    Vir Das & All Indian Bakchod

    While All Indian Bakchod has occupied 97th place and its total earnings stand at Rs 5 Crore, the Bollywood actor Vir Das is at 100th place with earnings of Rs 2.9 Crore.

    Most Read: Neha Kakkar Reveals She Used To Stand In Queues For Indian Idol Auditions!

    Story first published: Thursday, December 6, 2018, 0:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 6, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue