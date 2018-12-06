 »   »   »  Salman Khan Tops Forbes India 2018 List; Bharti Singh, Sunil Grover, Diyvanka & Others On The List!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Bengaluru: Cylinder Explodes At Laboratory In IISc
-
- Tata Harrier — Why It Is A Game Changer!
- Ex-Scuderia Boss: 'Ferrari would win with Hamilton'
- RBI Holds Interest Rates Steady; Policy Stance Remains
- Oppo Launches R17 Along With R17 Pro In India For Rs 34,990
- City Secrets from The Streets Of Bangalore
- Priyanka & Nick Jonas wedding — Here Is What PM Narendra Modi Gifted Them
- 28 Effective Home Remedies For Goitre
The most awaited list of the year 2018, The Forbes India list for top 100 celebrities is finally out. The list includes sports stars, singers, film stars and television personalities. The rankings are based on estimates of entertainment-related earnings of celebrities. The period under consideration is October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2018. Brian Carvalho, Editor, Forbes India, was quoted by IANS as saying, "The Celebrity 100 is a definitive barometer of earnings of celebrities."
Brian further added, "Besides the earnings charts and cover stories on high-fliers like Sachin Tendulkar, Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone, we have also covered in the Celebrity 100 Special issue a whole new generation of celebrities." Among television actors, Bharti Singh, Sunil Grover, Divyanka Tripathi and others have made it to the list! Check it out here!
Salman Khan
Bollywood actor and Bigg Boss host Salman Khan has topped the Forbes list for the third year in the row, thanks to his movie Tiger Zinda Hai, Bigg Boss and endorsements! His yearly income is Rs 253.25 Crore. Last year, the actor's earning was Rs 232.83 Crore. Apparently, his earnings were backed by endorsements of several consumer-facing brands, and constitute 8.06% of the total earnings - Rs 3,140.25 crore - of the top 100 celebrities for the year, read a statement from Forbes.
Bharti Singh & Krushna Abhishek
Comedienne Bharti Singh secured 74the place with Rs 13.95 Crore earnings, while actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek occupied 86th place with Rs 10.97 Crore earnings. Bharti has been working more in the non-fiction space that pays really well.
Sunil Grover & Ali Asgar
Sunil Grover has occupied 82nd place with Rs 11.81 Crore earnings. The actor-comedian has made money from various LIVE events and show, Dhan Dhana Dhan and Bollywood film Patakha. On the other hand, Ali Asgar is at 92nd place with a yearly income of Rs 8.2 Crore.
Ram Kapoor & Karan Kundra
Karan Kundra is at 84th place. The actor made money from his shows like Dil Hi Toh Hai, MTV Love School 3, and movies like Mubarakan and 1921. The actor's total earnings stand at 11.01. He also earned money from his own business. On the other hand, Ram Kapoor is at 91st place with earnings of Rs 8.67 Crores, thanks to his web series and the show, Zindagi Crossroads.
Divyanka Tripathi
The only female celebrity from the world of daily soaps to be on the list is Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. The actress, who has earned money from various events and show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is at 94th place. The actress' total earnings stand at Rs 7.8 Crore.
Vir Das & All Indian Bakchod
While All Indian Bakchod has occupied 97th place and its total earnings stand at Rs 5 Crore, the Bollywood actor Vir Das is at 100th place with earnings of Rs 2.9 Crore.
Most Read: Neha Kakkar Reveals She Used To Stand In Queues For Indian Idol Auditions!