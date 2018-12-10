 »   »   »  From Kapil Sharma To Ishqbaaz Actor Kunal Jaisingh – Actors Who Are Getting Married Soon!

Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath are all set to tie the knot on December 12 at Ginni's hometown. The wedding ceremonies have already begun. Apparently, Mata Ka Jagaran will be held on December 10. Two days after wedding, i.e., on December 14, the couple has organised a reception. Another reception will be held for Kapil's Mumbai friends, the date of which is not revealed yet. Apparently, VIP guests have been invited and there will be a tight security at the wedding.

Kapil's wedding will also be live-streamed on his YouTube channel.

Kunal Jaisingh-Bharti Kumari

Ishqbaaz actor Kunal Jaisingh will be getting married to his girlfriend Bharti Singh on December 20 at Isckon Temple in the suburbs of Mumbai. The couple got engaged on March 18, 2018, at Isckon Temple, in a private ceremony.

Shweta Basu Prasad-Rohit Mittal

Chandra Nandini actress Shweta Basu Prasad got engaged to her long-time boyfriend and film-maker Rohit Mittal last year (2017), in Goa. The actress will tie the knot on December 13, in Pune, followed by a reception in Mumbai in the following week. It is beign said that the wedding rituals will take place in Bengali and Marwadi styles. Currently, the actress is in Bali for her bachelorette party.

Raghu Ram-Natalie Di Luccio

MTV Roadies creator Raghu Ram, who got engaged with Italian-Canadian singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio in August in Canada, is all set to tie the knot. The wedding is scheduled for mid-December in Goa. Raghu had said that the wedding will be ‘chaotic, nothing grand but something fun with family and friends. More than a wedding, it's a celebration of us coming together'.

Parul Chauhan-Chirag Thakkar

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Parul Chauhan is all set to get married to her longtime boyfriend Chirag Thakkar on December 12, 2018. The wedding venue has not yet been fixed. The pre-wedding rituals will begin on December 11. The duo will be getting married in a traditional temple wedding. On the same day, the duo might head for a court marriage, in Mumbai. There will be two receptions - one at her hometown Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh and another in Mumbai for the friends.

Aditi Gupta-Kabir Chopra

Aditi Gupta surprised everyone by getting engaged to Kabir Chopra. Apparently, the couple is getting married on December 12.

Aditi was quoted by India-forums as saying, "My wedding is happening on the second week of December. I have intimated my producer Ravindra Gautam of my week long absence from 10 to 17. The pre-wedding function will be happening on 11."

Sanjay Gaganani and Poonam Preet

Kundali Bhagya's Sanjay Gaganani and Naamkaran actress Poonam Preet got engaged in Surat on February 18 in the presence of their family and friends. The duo is expected to marry by the end of this year (2018). While Sanjay is busy shooting for his show, Poonam is also busy honing her skills by attending various classes and workshops.

Kajol Shrivastava-Ankit Khare

Karamphal Daata Shani actress Kajol Shrivastava got engaged to an IT professional, Ankit Khare (who is Kajol's brother-in-law) in her hometown, Bandra (UP) on November 24, 2018, in the presence of their close friends and family members. The actress had revealed that the wedding will be held early next year.

Firoza Khan-Sohel Khandwani

Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress, Firoza Khan got recently engaged to Sohel Khandwani, who is real estate business and dealer in cars. The actress was quoted by TOI as saying, "Our families had met and we had decided to get married a few months ago itself. But I did not want to let out the news earlier as I was skeptical. We are all set to get married early next year and I cannot wait for my big day."

Neel Motwani and Vindhya Tiwari

Television actors Neel Motwani and Vindhya Tiwari are all set to get married soon! Regarding her wedding, Vindhya was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Our families had met and we had decided to get married a few months ago itself. But I did not want to let out the news earlier as I was skeptical. We are all set to get married early next year and I cannot wait for my big day."

Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh know each other for 6 years. The couple have been engaged for over four years now. Apparently, Sangram is planning for a winter wedding. Regarding the same, Sangram had earlier told the leading daily, "Everything happens when it's meant to and I feel that it's about time now. I am planning a winter wedding and dont' want to delay starting a family."

Shivaleeka-Karam Rajpal

Naamkaran actor Karam Rajpal got engaged to his long-term girlfriend, Shivaleeka Oberoi on January 15, 2018, in a traditional Sikh ceremony. The couple's close friends and family members attended the ceremony. Although the couple haven't decided a date yet, they might get married soon!

Rakhi Sawant-Deepak Kalal

Controversial queen Rakhi Sawant and internet sensation Deepak Kalal announced their wedding on social media. According to the wedding invite shared by Rakhi, the wedding will be held on December 31, 2018, in Los Angeles. The drama that both of them have been doing since past few days is making people doubt, if they are doing this for publicity stunt!