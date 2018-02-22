 »   »   » Gaurav Chopra’s Ex-GF Narayani Talks About His Secret Wedding; Says She Is Friends With Hitisha Too!

Why Narayani Missed Gaurav’s Wedding?

When asked as to why she gave Gaurav's wedding, a miss, Narayani told Spotboye, "I was supposed to go for the wedding. But on Feb 18 when Gaurav got married, mere shoot ka last day tha. And, I couldn't go."

Hitisha Is A Smart & Strong Girl

Narayani says both Hitisha and Garav are amazing people and are perfect for each other. She adds, "Hitisha is a very smart, sensible, strong and secure girl. Gaurav loves her a lot and she doesn't have to fear anything."

‘It’s Not Easy To Be Friends With Exes!’

Narayani says it is not easy to be friends with ex, "I am good friends with all my ex-boyfriends. I would never let go off a good friend. And, aren't two people in love often good friends first before they enter into a relationship?"

Narayani Says…

When asked whether there was no animosity between them when Gaurav and she parted ways, she said, "He was dating Mouni and I was dating someone else. It's just that his dating was out in the open, but mine remained concealed."

Mouni & Gaurav Were Not Meant To Be Together!

"They were not meant to be together. They two had drastically different temperaments. Mouni is a very sweet girl. I want to be friends with Gaurav, but maybe Mouni doesn't think that way. But it's ok. Different people think differently."

Gaurav & His Ex-GF’s Husband Are Good Friends!

The actress also added that her husband, Tony and Gaurav have become very good friends. They talk more and like each other's company. They often hang out with each other. She added that she is friends with Hitisha too.