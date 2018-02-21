 »   »   » Gaurav Chopra REVEALS Why His Wedding Was A Private Affair; Here’s All You Should Know About Hitisha

Who Is Hitisha Cheranda?

Gaurav's wife, Hitisha Cheranda is not from the industry. Apparently, she did her Bachelor's in Business Administration from Lancaster University, in the United Kingdom.

Gaurav’s Wife, Hitisha

She did her BA in Luxury Brand Management from the French University, International Fashion Academy in Paris. She had worked with Christian Dior Couture as a fashion consultant. She recently joined Vogue.

Gaurav & Hitisha’s Engagement

Gaurav and Hitisha knew each other since two years. The duo got engaged on Valentine's Day. He was quoted by TOI as saying, "Well, it's easy to remember the date that way. Gaali nahi padegi kyunki I won't forget the day."

Why Was His Wedding A Private Affair?

On why he didn't make a wedding announcement, Gaurav told the leading daily, "I have never hidden my relationships. I have gone to the world holding my beloved's hand, but with time, I realised that it backfires. I am a private person now."

‘The Marriage Was Purely Dedicated To My Family’

"The marriage was purely dedicated to my family. It was as traditional as it could get with me on a chariot in my baraat. I followed all the rituals as I was told. Main ek achhe bete ki tarah sab karta raha."

Gaurav Was Impressed With Hitisha’s Simplicity

"Given a choice, I would have preferred a destination wedding, but it was always supposed to be a close-knit affair. It's more of an arranged match and I fell for Hitisha's simplicity."

Gaurav Had Mentioned Hitisha During His Bigg Boss Stint!

Gaurav has mentioned Hitisha during his Bigg Boss stint, but he used the code word, ‘High Court' for her, in an attempt to hide her identity. When asked as to why did he do so, Gaurav said, "I didn't try to hide it, as that means manipulating the truth. I was just keeping it private."

Why Gaurav Chose To Become Private About His Relationship?

"The person I love should get her due respect and prominence of being the centre of my life. Every relationship deserves respect unless it's a scandalous affair. I chose to become private about my relationship with Hitisha because of my past relationships."

Gaurav Adds…

"People still can't stop talking about them. It's not fair to both them and me, as we have all moved on in life. I may have been in a relationship for two years, but the break-up story continues to be written about for five years."

Hitisha Is Strong, Beautiful & Intelligent

"Hitisha isn't from the industry and it won't be nice if she is compared to anyone, questioned, judged or speculated upon. She is a strong, beautiful and intelligent young lady, who should be judged for what she is and nothing else."