 »   »   » Gautam Gulati Says Television Is Not His CIRCUS; Kushal Tandon Gives Him A Piece Of Mind!

Kushal Tandon Slams Gautam Gulati

This didn't go well with ex-Bigg Boss contestant Kushal Tandon, who took to Twitter to slam Gautam for his comments. Kushal tweeted, "not my circus not my monkey !🤣 Wel were did u come frm wr did u go ?"

Kushal Reminds Gautam Of His Past!

He further tweeted, "U were not even a monkey of tv Respect the circus ! This show bizz is a circus and there are all sorts of animals ! Sum r tigers , horse , blah n monkey ! R u even dat ? #repect d medium !Mr London movie 🤔." Well, we totally agree with Kushal!

Gautam Gulati

It has to be recalled that Gautam was seen on Star Plus' popular show, Diya Aur Baati Hum. Then he went on to do Bigg Boss 8, through which he gained a lot of fans.

Gautam’s Response To Kushal’s Tweet

Replying to an entertainment portal's article, Gautam wrote, "Hey sweet of you for understanding. I appreciate criticism #ilikeyou ❣️"

Gautam & Vikas At Dabboo Ratnani Calendar Launch

Along with Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati, Bigg Boss 11 finalist, Vikas Gupta (producer) was also spotted at Dabboo Ratnani Calendar Launch . (Image source: Twitter)

Gautam At Dabboo Ratnani Calendar Launch

Tweeting a picture Gautam wrote, "Hey @DabbooRatnani thanks for having me,your calendar shoot looks superb and all the stars are looking beautiful. Pleasure meeting you all. Best wishes,God bless. #DabbooRatnaniCalendar."