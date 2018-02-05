 »   »   » Gautam & Pankhuri Look ‘Awwdorable’ In Salman & Katrina’s Dil Diyan Gallan Look At Their Sangeet!

Gautam & Pankhuri Mehendi Picture

The mehendi and sangeet ceremonies were also held yesterday (February 4). Both Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthey were seen dancing their heart out at their wedding events.

For Mehendi, Pankhuri was seen in a pink lehenga, while Gautam was seen in a royal blue kurta pyjama. For their sangeet, the couple recreated Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's ‘Dil Diyan Gallan' look! While Pankhuri looked beautiful in a pink gown, Gautam looked dapper in a black suit.

Apparently, Pankhuri and Gautam wanted to create their own ‘Dil Diyan Gallan' on their wedding day. They got in touch with Ashely Rebello, who created the looks of Salman and Kat for Tiger Zinda Hai's song, ‘Dil Diyan Gallan'.

Sharing a collage, Ashley Rebello wrote, "#recreating #dil di ya from #tigerzindahai for the #loverly 2 #gautam_rode and pankuri with #beingsalmankhan and #katrinakaif #sangeet #fun #dance #performance #mybestfreiendswedding."

Actress, Bhavana Roy, who attended Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy's sangeet, shared a picture snapped with the groom-to-be and wrote, "Dost ki shadi #gautamrode 😇🤩😘🤗."

It is being said that the couple will organise a separate party for their industry friends.

For the uninitiated, Gautam and Pankhuri fell in love on the sets of Suryaputra Karn. The couple broke the news of their engagement in October 2017.