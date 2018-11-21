 »   »   »  BB 12: Gautam Rode Feels Karanvir Is Playing Well; Surprised To See Sreesanth's Aggressive Side!

Why Gautam Rode Will Never Do Bigg Boss?

Gautam says that he doesn't wish to be part of Bigg Boss as he watches people fighting on the show, whenever he put on the show. He adds that he watches the show sometimes. He was quoted by TOI as saying, "As far as being part of the show is concerned, I feel on Bigg Boss you can't stay away from being yourself and not everyone is comfortable bringing their real side on national television. Nobody wants to be seen getting angry, or shouting at someone on national television."

The Actor Added…

"You don't want to end up saying something nasty to someone in anger because a lot of people are watching the show, even your family is involved. Sometimes you are so vulnerable and then you don't know what will be shown on the show as it is a finely edited show after all. So, there are too many reasons for me to not do Bigg Boss. It is a difficult show and hats off to people who have successfully done it."

Gautam Is Rooting For Karanvir Bohra

When asked as to whom Gataum is rooting for, he named Karanvir Bohra, as he feels that KV is the person who has maintained his dignity and is playing the game really well. Although he has watched the show in bits and pieces, he has never seen KV abusing or unnecessarily overreacting, which he feels is a big achievement.

He Is Surprised To See Sreesanth’s Aggressive Side!

On the other hand, he says that he is surprised to watch aggressive side of Sreesanth. He adds, "I have worked with Sreesanth and he has always spoken to me respectfully. He called me bhai while working as he is younger to me. I had not seen this side of his which I am seeing on the show now."

The Actor Doesn’t Want To Judge Sreesanth

"I feel there are very few people who can control their anger. Having said that I also feel sitting here and passing a judgement is very easy because I am not facing what he is currently going through inside. I don't want to judge him on the basis of a one hour episode. I don't know even I might have reacted the same way had I been instigated."