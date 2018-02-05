 »   »   » Gautam Rode & Pankhuri Awasthy Get Engaged; Also See Mehendi & Sangeet Pictures

After Bharti-Harsh and Aashka-Brent's grand wedding, another television jodi is set to get married. Television's handsome hunk, Gautam Rode will tie the knot to his girlfriend, Pankhuri Awasthy on February 5.
Apparently, the wedding is happening in Delhi, which is Gautam's hometown. Even the bride hails from the same place. The mehendi and sangeet happened yesterday (February 4) and the wedding will happen today (February 5). Read on to know the details and check out pictures that are doing the rounds on the social media.
Gautam & Pankhuri
According to Bollywood Life report, a five star venue has been booked for the marriage in Delhi. It is also said that a separate party will be held for their industry friends. (Image Source: Twitter)
Gautam & Pankhuri's Wedding
According to the report, both the actors' families are in Alwar (Rajasthan). The functions will happen for two days. The Tijara Fort Palace, which is a tourist hub, has been decked up for the occasion. (Image Source: Twitter)
Pankhuri At Mehendi Ceremony
For the mehendi ceremony, Pankhuri wore a beautiful pink dress. Gautam looked handsome in a royal blue dress. (Image Source: Twitter)
Gautam & Pankhuri Engaged
Apparently, there was a small roka ceremony, which had only family members in attendance. Gautam and Pankhuri beautifully complemented each other in matching outfits. (Image Source: Instagram)
Gautam & Pankhuri's Sangeet Ceremony
The sangeet ceremony was also held yesterday (February 4). While Pankhuri looked beautiful in pink dress, Gautam looked dapper in black suit. The couple danced their heart out at their sangeet ceremony. (Image Source: Instagram)
Gautam Rode & Pankhuri Awasthy
For the uninitiated, Gautam and Pankhuri met each other on the sets of Sony TV's Suryaputra Karn. Gautam played the role of Karna, while Pankhuri was seen as Draupadi. (Image Source: Instagram)
#gakhuri❤ 's dance #PankhuriWedGautam #PankhuriAwasthy #GautamRode #PankhuriGautamRode @rodegautam @pankhuri313
A post shared by Gautam & Pankhuri Holics (@gautampankhuriholics) on Feb 4, 2018 at 7:57pm PST
Latest TRP Ratings: Kundali Bhagya Is Back On Top Slot; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Drops Down!