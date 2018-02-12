 »   »   » We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off Gautam Rode & Pankhuri Awasthy In These Wedding Videos & Pictures!

Television's handsome hunk, Gautam Rode married his lady-love, Pankhuri Awasthy on February 5. It was a grand destination wedding for the couple. The wedding was held in Alwar, Rajasthan. The Tijara Fort Palace, which is a tourist hub, was decked up with flowers and lights for the occasion.
We had showed you a few pictures and videos of their pre-wedding and wedding ceremonies of the couple. Pankhuri and Gautam had also shared a few candid pictures of their wedding on their social networking accounts. The couple had recently shared a few more pictures and beautiful videos from their grand wedding and we cannot take our eyes off this adorable couple. Have a look...
Gautam & Pankhuri
Posting this picture, Pankhuri wrote, "The concise account of my whole wide world!! ❤"While Pankhuri looked like a princess straight out of a fairy tale in the white gown, Gautam looked dapper in the black suit.
We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off This Adorable Couple!
Gautam also shared a picture and wrote, "A love that grows stronger with each passing day.. Hand in hand. Together. Forever 😇 @pankhuri313... Pic courtesy : @knottingbells."
Gautam & Pankhuri Visit Golden Temple
The newlywed couple recently visited the Golden Temple to seek the blessings of the almighty. Both Gautam and Pankhuri shared pictures on their Instagram stories.
Gautam & Pankhuri’s Mehndi Picture
Sharing the mehendi video, Pankhuri wrote, "Two people fell in love... #MehendiDay @rodegautam." In the video, the couple and the guests were all seen dancing their heart out!
Gautam & Pankhuri’s Sangeet Picture
Sharing the sangeet video, Gautam wrote, "Let our joy and love be unconfined! #SangeetNight." As we had revealed earlier, the couple's looks were created by Ashley Rebello, who had created Salman Khan and Katrina's looks for Tiger Zinda Hai's song, ‘Dil Diyan Gallan'.
Gautam & Pankhuri’s Haldi Picture
Sharing the haldi video, Pankhuri wrote, "Laughter, Giggles, Pomp and the auspicious colour of the Sun and Fire for our #HaldiCeremony... That's how we began.. Suryaputra Karn and Agnisuta Draupadi! ☀🔥 @rodegautam"
Gautam & Pankhuri At Their Haldi Ceremony
Gautam shared a picture and wrote, "The auspicious ritual in the Shades of Sunshine #HaldiCeremony 🌕😇 @pankhuri313." The duo also shared the video from the haldi ceremony.
Gautam & Pankhuri’s Wedding Picture
Posting the wedding video, Gautam wrote, "And all along I believed, I would find you... Time has brought your heart to me, I have loved you for a thousand years...I'll love you for a thousand more ♥️😇 @pankhuri313 #WeddingDay #MemoriesToCherish."
Pankhuri Looks Beautiful In This Picture
Pankhuri too, shared the video and wrote, "The smile on your face lets me know that you need me.. there's a truth in your eyes saying you'll never leave me... The touch of your hand says you'll catch me wherever I fall.. you say it best .. when you say nothing at all @rodegautam ❤️ Thank you @knottingbells for this beautiful video.. @pawanandpranav for designing our dream outfits for the most special day of our life, and @jaipur_jewels for the most beautiful wedding jewellery 😊."
Colours, dance, fun and family ...all came together to celebrate our love story.. and infinite memories were created...😇 @pankhuri313 Outfit: @pawanandpranav Video by: @knottingbells
A post shared by Gautam Rode (@rodegautam) on Feb 7, 2018 at 4:39am PST
Let our joy and love be unconfined! #SangeetNight @pankhuri313 Tuxedo by: @ashley_rebello Video by: @knotting_bells
A post shared by Gautam Rode (@rodegautam) on Feb 7, 2018 at 11:35pm PST
The auspicious ritual in the Shades of Sunshine #HaldiCeremony 🌕😇 @pankhuri313 Video by: @knottingbells Floral jewellery by: @weddingtrunk
A post shared by Gautam Rode (@rodegautam) on Feb 8, 2018 at 10:38pm PST
And all along I believed, I would find you Time has brought your heart to me, I have loved you for a thousand years I'll love you for a thousand more ♥️😇 @pankhuri313 #WeddingDay #MemoriesToCherish Video by: @knottingbells Outfit: @pawanandpranav Jewellery: @jaipur_jewels
A post shared by Gautam Rode (@rodegautam) on Feb 10, 2018 at 4:31am PST
(Videos by: @knottingbells; Images source: Instagram)
Jennifer Winget's Bepannaah New Promo Is Intense & Interesting; Fans Can't Wait To Watch The Show!