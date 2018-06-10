 »   »   »  Your Favourite ‘Girl In The City’ Season 3 Is Coming Soon!

Girl In The City is about a girl named Meera Sehgal (essayed by Mithila Palkar), who is from a humble family. Like millions of others, Meera too, has come to Mumbai, to pursue her dreams i.e., to become a fashion designer.

A combination of love, friendship and ambition, the show gained a lot of hearts and appreciation with the first and second Seasons. Now the makers have come up with an even more interesting Season 3. The web series stars Mithila Palkar, Rajat Barmecha and Swati Vatssa in the lead roles.

In the previous season, we saw as to how Meera, who worked in House of Areem overcame new hurdles both personally and professionally and managed to keep spirit and dream alive.

Mithila had revealed as to how people remember her with the screen name and not real name. She was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "While I was doing the first season of Girl In The City, a lot of people remembered me through my character name. None of them knew my real name and my onscreen name Meera became my identity."

She also recalled a funny incident from the past, "At a Metro station, I got called out by my character name - Meera - and I realized that I had started responding to that quite intuitively. It was quite a funny moment."

Mithila rose to fame because of the 'cup' song, titled Hi Chal Turu Turu, which went viral on YouTube. She had said that the idea of her cup song was inspired by Anna Kendrick's cup song.

She started her career with a short film, Majha Honeymoon. She debuted in Bollywood with the film Katti-Batti, in which she played the role of Imran Khan's sister.

The actress will be seen in the upcoming film Karwan which features Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Kriti Kharbanda in the lead roles.