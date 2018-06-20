 »   »   »  Gold Awards 2018: A Night To Remember! Divyanka-Vivek, Nakuul, Kamya & Others Pose With Awards

Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya - Rapunzel Meets Shaktimaan

Vivek shared a picture snapped with Divyanka and wrote, "Rapunzel meets Shaktimaan? 😋 About last night Mrs. taking away awards for 'Gorgeous healthy hair' together with ‘Most celebrated actor' & my painstaking efforts to stay away from my favorite foods got me the 'Most fit actor' #CantStopWontStop #GoldAwards2018." - (sic)

Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul shared a picture snapped with his wife (who was holding his awards) and wrote, "That's a portrait of the Mrs with her Mr Gold & the Gold for Best Actor 2018 from last evening. 💛🏅 #Goldawards2018 #Ishqbaaaz." - (sic). His wife Jankee too, shared a few pictures and wrote, "So Proud of all that you do ❤️❤️❤️ #bestactor #zeegoldawards2018." - (sic)

Arjun Bijlani

"Another one from last night #goldawards2018 .also received the best show award.this post is to thank you guys and only u for giving immense love to #ishqmeinmarjawan @colorstv .thank you for all the voting that u guys did.lots and lots of 💗. @aalishapanwar157 u r amazing as both Tara and Aarohi.will definitely share this award with u.u deserve it as well." - (sic)

Sriti Jha

"Kumkum Bhagya was appreciated beyond words last night. Thank you so much for loving us guys. Thank you so much for loving kundali bhagya(woh bhi apni behen hai). We can never say this enough but you guys really really really make so much of a difference. Also you guys have made this happen so thank you so much." - (sic)

"It's such a good team that presents the show to you. We have so much fun making this show happen, you guys have no idea. There's equal amount of love on both sides of the screen if not more.Kisses and Hugs and lots and lots and lots of love." - (sic)

Sriti Shines In A Golden Outfit

"Thank you so @ektaravikapoor Ma'am for getting this brilliant set of people together. Kumkum Bhagya is the happiest show I've ever worked on🙏🏻Thank you @vikaaskalantri for recognising the effort that the whole television fraternity is making towards entertainment." - (sic)

"Antatah humare pure kumkum bhagya parivaar ki ore se dher saara thank you aur dher saara pyaar! Roothe to Khuda bhi roothe. Saath chhute na.*cue for chorus." - (sic)

Krystle D’Souza Wins Best Actor Comedy Award

BEST ACTOR COMEDY !! 🏆Phewwwww. When I took up a comedy show , no one thought I could pull this off (including me) .. and that is why this award means so much to me !! I really want to thank my producer,writer and costar @sarnadheeraj because of whom I felt so comfortable and thanks to My Director Deven Bhojani sir who had immense faith in me as roopa!!" - (sic)

"Ofcourse my entire cast , creative team , production team , writing team , camera team , crew , and everyone that gave me all the confidence and sooooo much love always, a big big thank you !! And for all you fans that support everything I do the biggest tightest hug to each and everyone of you for your unconditional support!!" - (sic)

The Actress Thanks Vikas Kalantri & Gold Awards

"Last but not the least thank you @vikaaskalantri and #goldawards2018 @zeetv for noticing and appreciating my hard work and dedication put into this show and character ! This one is honestly so so so special to me !!! Thank you alllllll !!! Now iv gotta make space for this baby 🏆💃🏻✨" - (sic)

Karishma Tanna

"About last night.. Best fittest actor award!! Thanku #goldawards @vikaaskalantri ❤️😘🙏 Thanku my sweetest @sayali_vidya for styling me ..Suit by @nalandda rings by @caratlane. Thanku @preeteshmanas for my workouts!! 💪" - (sic)

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti bagged Fit Actor (Female) Award. The actress shared a few pictures and wrote, "My love for white ❤️ Last night for #goldawards ☺️ .Most fit actor ☺️😊 thank you @vikaaskalantri." - (sic)

Shraddha Arya

"This one goes to all the Awesome people running FAN CLUBS for actors across the Globe... you guys don't cease to amaze me with your love, generosity & relentlessness... The endless edits, posts, tweets, votes .. when there's practically nothing that the actor is giving you in return... (apart from doing their regular job of entertaining public)." - (sic)

"You all are true example of selfless/unconditional Love.. You're a different race of mankind, Who is More kind, more sensitive, more loving, more loyal, more generous, more outrageous, more patient & more Amazing in every way!!!! I dedicate this award to this amazing upper Race!! :) Won the GOLd AWARD along with my Fav @itisriti For the BEST ACTOR in popular Category!!! Thank You! ???? #goldawards2018 #bestactor #gratitude #shraddhaarya #kundalibhagya #thankyou." - (sic)

Jannat Zubair Rahmani

"Best Debut of the Year❤️Thank you all so much it would have never been possible without y'all 💫 #goldawards2011 Best Child Actor ♥️ #goldawards2018 Best Debut of the Year♥️." - (sic)

Kamya Punjabi

Shakti actress, Kamya Punjabi shared a few pictures and wrote, "Mehnat ki kamaai 😇 #goldawards2018 #shaktiastitvakeehsaaski #Preeto Outfit: @anusoru ( gold ki rani 😘)." - (sic)

Shikha Singh

Shikha Singh's husband, Karan Shah shared a picture of his wife holding two awards and wrote, "#goldsaward2018 #award #winner #congratulations #celebrations🎉 #happywifehappylife May god keep blessing you with many many many more.. @shikhasingh." - (sic)

Mohit Malik

"'Ibaadat kar ibaadat karn nal hi gal ban ni hai ..aur Meri ibaadat Mera kaam hai' App sabhi ko bahot bahot shukriya ..Dil se. @nilanjana_p @gulenaghmakhan @agvardhan @mohsinkhn495 @anjalidineshanand @aakritisharma.official @rudrakaushish @myrasinghofficial @herumbkhot @additemalik @karishmajain92 @starplus #bebe #pradeep #atulmongia #goldawards @vikaaskalantri#sikandersinghgill #ssg #sikka #kullfikumarbajewala." - (sic)