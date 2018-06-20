 »   »   »  Gold Awards 2018: Drashti Dhami, Mouni-Sriti, Hina Khan, Vivian & Others Set Red Carpet On Fire!

Drashti Dhami

Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actress, Drashti Dhami looked simple yet gorgeous in a white one-shoulder gown. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, "Gold awards !!! Red Carpet !!! .Clothes @mandirawirkhq .Make up @santosh_makeupartist . Hair @zulekha333 . Special thanks to @anusoru for helping me last min 😘😘😘" - (sic)

Arshi Khan

Bigg Boss 11's controversial contestant Arshi Khan arrived in style at the awards ceremony. She looked stunning in grey colour dress. Sharing the picture, Arshi wrote, "Gold awards❤️👑." - (sic) (Image Source: Instagram)

Rakhi Sawant

Arshi's friend and controversial queen of television industry, Rakhi Sawant too, attended the event. The actress also shared a few pictures from the red carpet.

Surbhi Jyoti & Pearl V Puri

Tagged as the best couple from Naagin 3, Pearl V Puri and Surbhi Jyoti arrived together at the event. While Pearl looked dapper in a black suit, Surbhi looked stunning in a off white colour gown.

Krystle D Souza

Krystle D Souza looked stylish in a light blue gown with floral designs. Apparently, the actress performed a 90's act on stage. The actress had also shared a picture in which she was seen in an uber cool outfit. She performed to the song, ‘Say Shava Shava'.

Prince & Yuvika

Television's most adorable couple, Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary, who will soon be tying knot, arrived together at the event. The lovebirds chose to wear black colour outfits.

Sriti & Mouni

The best buddies Sriti Jha and Mouni Roy were spotted twinning in their golden outfits at the red carpet, looking all glamorous. And we can't decide who is looking prettier!

Hina Khan

Hina Khan just raised the hotness quotient at the red carpet with her killer look and we can't keep calm! She is called a fashionista for a reason.

Vivian Dsena

We can't take our eyes off from Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki actor, Vivian Dsena. The actor looked handsome in a blue suit.

Anita Hassanandani

We wonder how she manages to look gorgeous every time! Our Naagin 3 actress, Vish aka Anita Hassanandani looked beautiful in a black dress.

Kamya Punjabi

Kamya Punjabi is one of the hottest mommies of the telly town and this picture is one solid proof! Kamya looks every bit gorgeous as she arrives at the awards night in a white sari.