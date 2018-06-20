English
 »   »   »  Gold Awards 2018: Drashti Dhami, Mouni-Sriti, Hina Khan, Vivian & Others Set Red Carpet On Fire!

Gold Awards 2018: Drashti Dhami, Mouni-Sriti, Hina Khan, Vivian & Others Set Red Carpet On Fire!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The much awaited awards ceremony, Gold Awards 2018 is being held yesterday (June 19, 2018) at the Filmistan studios. This time, it is celebrating eleven glorious years. The show is hosted by none other than Shivaay Singh Oberoi aka Nakuul Mehta. From Hina Khan to Mouni Roy, Sriti Jha, everyone were stunners and looked fab in their outfits.

    Take a look at the stars galore at Gold Awards 2018.

    Drashti Dhami

    Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actress, Drashti Dhami looked simple yet gorgeous in white one-shoulder dress. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, "Gold awards !!! Red Carpet !!! .Clothes @mandirawirkhq .Make up @santosh_makeupartist . Hair @zulekha333 . Special thanks to @anusoru for helping me last min 😘😘😘" - (sic)

    Arshi Khan

    Bigg Boss 11's controversial contestant Arshi Khan arrived in style at the awards ceremony. She looked stunning in grey colour dress. Sharing the picture, Arshi wrote, "Gold awards❤️👑." - (sic) (Image Source: Instagram)

    Rakhi Sawant

    Arshi's friend and controversial queen of television industry, Rakhi Sawant too, attended the event. The actress also shared a few pictures from the red carpet.

    Surbhi Jyoti & Pearl V Puri

    Tagged as best couple from Naagin 3, Pearl V Puri and Surbhi Jyoti arrived together at the event. While Pearl looked dapped in a black suit, Surbhi looked stunning in cream coloured dress.

    Krystle D Souza

    Krystle D Souza looked stylish in light blue dress. Apparently, the actress will be performing 90's act on stage. The actress had also shared a picture in which she was seen in an uber cool outfit. She might perform to the song, ‘Say Shava Shava'.

    Prince & Yuvika

    Television's most adorable couple, Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary, who will soon be tying knot, arrived together at the event. The lovebirds chose to wear black colour outfits.

    Sriti & Mouni

    The best buddies Sriti Jha and Mouni Roy were spotted twinning in their golden outfits at the red carpet, looking all glamorous. And we can't decide who is looking more prettier!

    Hina Khan

    Hina Khan just raised the hotness quotient at the red carpet with her killer look and we can't keep calm! She is called a fashionista for a reason.

    Vivian Dsena

    We can't take our eyes off from Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki actor, Vivan Dsena. The actor looked handsome in a blue suit.

    Anita Hassanandani

    We wonder how she manages to look gorgeous every time! Our Naagin 3 actress, Vish aka Anita Hassanandani looked beautiful in a black dress.

    Kamya Punjabi

    Kamya Punjabi is one of the hottest mommies of the telly town and this picture is one solid proof! Kamya looks every bit gorgeous as she arrives at the awards night in a white sari.

    (Images Source: Zee TV)

    Gold Awards 2018: The Stage Is All Set! Here's The First Look Of Divyanka, Surbhi & Others

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue