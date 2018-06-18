 »   »   »  Gold Awards 2018: Nia Sharma, Karanvir Bohra, Shakti Arora, Helly Shah & Others To Perform!

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma shared a video in which she was seen rehearsing to DJ Snake's super hit number ‘Magenta Riddim' for the Gold Awards 2018. The actress wrote, "I also got my fav #magentariddim beats👿 #goldawards2018 @vikaaskalantri 🙏😊." - (sic)

Karanvir Bohra

Karanvir Bohra too, shared a video and wrote, "Getting ready for @goldawardstv. it's time to go insane to the membrane. @vikaaskalantri @sanjayshettyofficial. #khaliballihogayadil." - (sic). He was seen rehearsing to the song, ‘Khalibali' from the film, Padmaavat.

Karan Tacker

Apparently, Karan Tacker will also be seen performing at the event. The actor had shared a video on his Instagram story. He had also shared a video on his Instagram account and wrote, "Slightly Under the weather , but just knowing that it's the weekend got me feeling like !🕺🏻 #weekend #saturday #dance #excited." - (sic).

Shakti, Helly & Karishma

Shakti Arora, Helly Shah and Karishma Tanna were spotted rehearsing for the awards ceremony. Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant actress, Ridhima Pandit was also seen rehearsing.

Ridhima Pandit

Ridhima had shared a few pictures on her Instagram stories. She had shared a video and captioned, "Dancing my blues away. Gold awards 2018." - (sic)

Gold Awards 2018 Set

Sanjay Shetty (choreographer) shared a few pictures and wrote, "Day 1 of @goldawardstv. Team work make dreams work! #sanjayshetty #sanjuzteam #dreamteam #teamwork #rehearsal #dancing #choreographer #bollywood #awardshow #tvshow."