 »   »   »  Gold Awards 2018: Nia Sharma, Karanvir Bohra, Shakti Arora, Helly Shah & Others To Perform!

Related Articles
- Zee Gold Awards 2017: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Team Bags 5 Awards!
- Gold Awards 2017: Ishqbaaz’s Surbhi Chandna Clarifies Speculations Of Bagging Most Fit Actor Award!
- Zee Gold Awards 2017: Divyanka Tripathi, Nakuul Mehta, Karan Patel & Others Share Pics With Awards
- Zee Gold Awards 2017: Surbhi Chandna, Divyanka Tripathi, Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan & Others Bag Awards
- Zee Gold Awards 2017: Shivangi-Mohsin, Mouni Roy, Prince-Yuvika & Others Walk The Red Carpet
- Boroplus Gold Awards: Divyanka Tripathi, Sriti Jha, Surbhi Chandna, Nakuul Mehta & Others Nominated
- These Pics Of Nia Sharma Prove That She's The Sonam Kapoor Of TV Industry! [PICS]
- Sharad Malhotra Makes His Debut Public Appearance With Girlfriend Pooja Bisht! [PICS]
- Gold Awards 2016: Divyanka, Hina, Sriti, Mouni & Devoleena - Beauties Who Stole The Show… [PICS]
- Kratika Sengar And Sharad Malhotra Bag The Best Popular Jodi Award At Gold Awards 2016!
- Gold Awards 2016: Naagin, YHM, YRKKH Shine; Complete List Of Winners [PICS]
- Gold Awards 2016: Divyanka Tripathi, Hina Khan, Karan Singh Grover & Others Bag Awards (PICS)
Gold Awards is an annual television awards that will honour the best artists of Indian Television industry. This time, it is celebrating eleven glorious years.
Apparently, the awards ceremony will be held on June 19, 2018 at Filmistan Studio. Many actors like Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Karan Patel, Hina Khan, Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna, Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi and others are nominated. Based on the number of votes, the top nominees per category will be finalised. Now, many must be eager to know who all will be performing at the event. Here are the pictures (actors rehearsing for the event) that are doing the rounds on social media.
Nia Sharma
Nia Sharma shared a video in which she was seen rehearsing to DJ Snake's super hit number ‘Magenta Riddim' for the Gold Awards 2018. The actress wrote, "I also got my fav #magentariddim beats👿 #goldawards2018 @vikaaskalantri 🙏😊." - (sic)
Karanvir Bohra
Karanvir Bohra too, shared a video and wrote, "Getting ready for @goldawardstv. it's time to go insane to the membrane. @vikaaskalantri @sanjayshettyofficial. #khaliballihogayadil." - (sic). He was seen rehearsing to the song, ‘Khalibali' from the film, Padmaavat.
Karan Tacker
Apparently, Karan Tacker will also be seen performing at the event. The actor had shared a video on his Instagram story. He had also shared a video on his Instagram account and wrote, "Slightly Under the weather , but just knowing that it's the weekend got me feeling like !🕺🏻 #weekend #saturday #dance #excited." - (sic).
Shakti, Helly & Karishma
Shakti Arora, Helly Shah and Karishma Tanna were spotted rehearsing for the awards ceremony. Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant actress, Ridhima Pandit was also seen rehearsing.
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima had shared a few pictures on her Instagram stories. She had shared a video and captioned, "Dancing my blues away. Gold awards 2018." - (sic)
Gold Awards 2018 Set
Sanjay Shetty (choreographer) shared a few pictures and wrote, "Day 1 of @goldawardstv. Team work make dreams work! #sanjayshetty #sanjuzteam #dreamteam #teamwork #rehearsal #dancing #choreographer #bollywood #awardshow #tvshow."
The awards ceremony will apparently be aired on Zee TV on 24 June, 2018 at 7 pm.
Stay locked to this space for the latest updates.
(Images Source: Instagram)
Fans Have Found Doppelganger Of Bollywood Actor Ranbir Kapoor
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.