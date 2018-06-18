English
 »   »   »  Gold Awards 2018: Nia Sharma, Karanvir Bohra, Shakti Arora, Helly Shah & Others To Perform!

Gold Awards 2018: Nia Sharma, Karanvir Bohra, Shakti Arora, Helly Shah & Others To Perform!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Gold Awards 2018: Shivangi Joshi, Shraddha Arya, Karan Patel & many more NOMINATED। FilmiBeat

    Gold Awards is an annual television awards that will honour the best artists of Indian Television industry. This time, it is celebrating eleven glorious years.

    Apparently, the awards ceremony will be held on June 19, 2018 at the Filmistan Studio. Many actors like Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Karan Patel, Hina Khan, Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna, Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi and others have been nominated. Based on the number of votes, the top nominees per category will be finalised. Now, many must be eager to know who all would be performing at the event. Here are the pictures (actors rehearsing for the event) that are doing the rounds on social media.

    Nia Sharma

    Nia Sharma shared a video in which she was seen rehearsing to DJ Snake's super hit number ‘Magenta Riddim' for the Gold Awards 2018. The actress wrote, "I also got my fav #magentariddim beats👿 #goldawards2018 @vikaaskalantri 🙏😊." - (sic)

    Karanvir Bohra

    Karanvir Bohra too, shared a video and wrote, "Getting ready for @goldawardstv. it's time to go insane to the membrane. @vikaaskalantri @sanjayshettyofficial. #khaliballihogayadil." - (sic). He was seen rehearsing to the song, ‘Khalibali' from the film, Padmaavat.

    Karan Tacker

    Apparently, Karan Tacker will also be seen performing at the event. The actor had shared a video on his Instagram story. He had also shared a video on his Instagram account and wrote, "Slightly Under the weather , but just knowing that it's the weekend got me feeling like !🕺🏻 #weekend #saturday #dance #excited." - (sic).

    Shakti, Helly & Karishma

    Shakti Arora, Helly Shah and Karishma Tanna were spotted rehearsing for the awards ceremony. Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant actress, Ridhima Pandit was also seen rehearsing.

    Ridhima Pandit

    Ridhima had shared a few pictures on her Instagram stories. She had shared a video and captioned, "Dancing my blues away. Gold awards 2018." - (sic)

    Gold Awards 2018 Set

    Sanjay Shetty (choreographer) shared a few pictures and wrote, "Day 1 of @goldawardstv. Team work make dreams work! #sanjayshetty #sanjuzteam #dreamteam #teamwork #rehearsal #dancing #choreographer #bollywood #awardshow #tvshow."

    The awards ceremony will apparently be aired on Zee TV on 24 June, 2018 at 7 pm.

    Stay locked to this space for the latest updates.

    (Images Source: Instagram)

    Fans Have Found Doppelganger Of Bollywood Actor Ranbir Kapoor

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue