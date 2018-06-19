English
 Gold Awards 2018: The Stage Is All Set! Here's The First Look Of Divyanka, Surbhi & Others

Gold Awards 2018: The Stage Is All Set! Here’s The First Look Of Divyanka, Surbhi & Others

    The most-awaited awards ceremony, Gold Awards 2018 will be held today (June 19, 2018) at the Filmistan Studio. Divyanka Tripathi, Hina Khan, Karan Patel, Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna and many other actors have been nominated this year.

    We had also reported that Nia Sharma, Karanvir Bohra, Helly Shah, Shakti Arora and other actors will be seen performing at the awards ceremony.

    The Stage Is All Set

    The stage is all set. Vikas Kalantri shared the picture of the set and wrote, "It begins #goldawards2018 😇😇🙏🏻🙏🏻." - (sic)

    Divyanka Tripathi

    Also, before their appearances and performances at the event, the television actors took to social media to give their fans a glimpse of their looks.

    Divyanka looked like princess in an off-shoulder coral ensemble. Sharing a couple of pictures, the actress wrote, "#PreShoot in vanity before preshoot on stage. Celebrating our 11 years of association. #GoldAwards @vikaaskalantri ❤️ •Fairytale makeup hair by @manoj.regina... #Manna. •Beautiful dress by @Anusoru. •Jewellery by @Aquamarine." -(sic)

    Anita Hassanandani

    Anita looked stunning in a blue dress. Sharing this picture, Anita wrote, "After working for over 15 years in the industry... after dancing at more than 50 events I still get jitters I still get nervous on stage. Wonder why?! I just hope I did ok... I know I tried my best! #GoldAwards And yes thanks @vikaaskalantri for always being there as a friend and for having me on board. Thanks @anusoru for the gorgeous look!" - (sic)

    Karishma Tanna

    Sharing a few pictures, Karishma wrote, "Gold awards shoot .. Thanku my darling @anusoru for always lookin out for me n makin me look pretty !its bcz of u I look confident ❤️love u.. Thanku @vikaaskalantri for this lovely opportunity! 😘🤗 My lovely team @heemadattani @shefali_hairstylist.81." - (sic)

    Surbhi Chandna

    Surbhi looked beautiful in a golden attire. Sharing this picture, the actress wrote, "And this marks my first year at the stunningly organised GOLD AWARDs Thankyou VK @vikaaskalantri for you thought i can be a part of your lovely GOLD FAMILY. BossMan your schooling reflects in your efficienct team .. We are going to rock this year too like your previous and coming years .. Thankyou for being my real energy yesterday." - (sic)

    Krystle D Souza

    Sharing a few pictures from the shoot, Krystle wrote, "100% a 90's kid 💾☎️📼🕹📺#goldawards2018 performance ready in this uberrrrrr cool outfit by @anusoru 💕 ..thank you @vikaaskalantri for giving me this super fun filled 90's act to perform on !! I'm truly a 90's kid at heart 💙🎮 now everybody #SayShavaShava !!! 💃🏻" - (sic)

    The celebrities have started arriving. We will soon share the red carpet pictures. Stay locked to this space for the latest update of the awards ceremony.

