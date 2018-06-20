 »   »   »  Gold Awards 2018: Winners' List – Vivian Dsena, Jennifer Winget, Mouni Roy & Others Bag Awards

One of the television's most prestigious awards ceremonies - Gold Awards 2018 was held yesterday (June 19, 2018) at Filmistan Studios. The show was hosted by Nakuul Mehta. Mouni Roy, Sriti Jha, Jennifer Winget, Hina Khan, Arshi Khan, Prince Narula-Yuvika Choudhary were among a few television actors who graced the event.

Drashti Dhami, Helly Shah, Shakti Arora, Karan Tacker, Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani and many others performed at the event. Coming to the most important and interesting part of the event - that is the list of winners - Vivian Dsena, Jennifer Winget, Mouni Roy, Mohsin-Shivangi were among a few who bagged awards. Take a look at a few pictures and the winners list.

Hina Khan – Stylish Diva Award Hina shared the picture of the award on her Instagram story. She also shared a few pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Thank you for honouring me with Style Diva in the television industry #GoldAwards2018 Thank you @vikaaskalantri @zeetv." - (sic) Mouni – Rising Film Star Award Mouni Roy shared a picture of her holding the award and wrote, "Each time so spèsh !. . . . Thank you baba @ektaravikapoor @vikaaskalantri @zeetv #goldawards2018." - (sic) Rising Star 2 - Best Reality Show Award Nikul Desai shared a picture and wrote, "RISING STAR SEASON 2 bags the best reality show #risingstar2#2018 #team #optimystix #superhappy #superproud.. thank you #team @colorstv and thanks team @optimystixmedia @vipuldshahofficial #yolo #repost #gratitude @vikaaskalantri #goldawards2018." - (sic) Jennifer Winget - Best Actress Award The actress shared a few pictures and wrote, "Going for Gold this time at the @goldawardstv and this one's for the entire team at Bepannaah for their collective effort - fantastic writers, an incredible camera crew, the best co-actors and a supporting cast of critics and constants - my family, friends and fans who have more faith in me than I have in myself sometimes. What a reminder to tell you that hard work is truly rewarded and reassurance that atleast, I'm on the right path!" - (sic)

Gold Awards 2018 Winners List

Best TV Show Award: Ishq Mein Marjawaan

Best TV Show Award (Popular): Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Best Show Award (Critics): Ishq Subhan Allah

Fit Actor (Male): Vivek Dahiya

Fit Actor (Female): Surbhi Jyoti and Karishma Tanna

Stylish Diva: Hina Khan

Best Jodi: Shivangi Joshi - Mohsin Khan (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)

Best Comic Role (Male): Maninder Singh (Kya Haal Mr Panchal)

Best Comic Role (Female): Krystle DSouza (Belan Wali Bahu)

Rising Film Star Award: Mouni Roy

Best Actor: Vivian Dsena (Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki)

Best Actor (Popular): Nakuul Mehta

Best Actress: Jennifer Winget

Best Supporting Actor: Sachin Tyagi

Best Supporting Actress: Parul Chauhan

Best Reality Show: Rising Star Season 2

Most Steller Performance of The Year: Surbhi Chandna

Best Actor In Popular Category: Sriti & Shraddha

Best Debut Of The Year: Jannat Zubair Rahmani

Best Actress Comic Role: Shubhangi Atre

Best Stellar Performance Of The Year: Mohit Malik

Best Child Actor Award: Aakirti

Best Popular Female Actor Award: Divyanka Tripathi

Most Celebrated Actor Award: Karan Patel

Best Actor Of The Year: NakuulMehta

Best Actor In Negative Role: Arjun Bijlani

Best Anchor Award: Ravi Dubey

