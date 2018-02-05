 »   »   » Good News For Kapilians! Kapil Sharma To Shoot For A Promo For Sony TV’s Show; Will Sunil Join Him?

Kapil Sharma To Be Back On Sony TV!

According to IE report, the actor will be shooting for the promo of his new show today (February 5). A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Sony TV and Kapil recently had a meeting and discussed on the comeback of the show."

Kapil To Shoot For A Promo!

The source further added, "With Kapil now fit and fine, he is raring to go, and entertain his audience in his own inimitable style. The promo that is being shot today would be just an announcement, and a full-fledged one would be shot after the creatives are finalized. The show is expected to launch by end of March."

Will Sunil Grover Join Kapil Sharma?

The next question that fans might ask is - Will Sunil Grover join Kapil? Well, the answer is NO! The source adds, "No, Sunil is not coming back. The remaining cast of The Kapil Sharma Show will be part of the series while there can be some new addition also."

Kapil Sharma’s New Show

The title of the show is not finalised yet. But, it is being said that Kapil and the makers are working hard to make the show, bigger and better!

Kapil Sharma

It has to be recalled that Kapil's downfall started after he got involved in a mid-air fight with Sunil. Many actors apart from Sunil also quit The Kapil Sharma show. Numerous shoots of The Kapil Sharma Show, were cancelled and even a few Bollywood actors had to return (a few actors had to wait for a long time to shoot), as Kapil was ill! On the whole, Kapil was in news for all the bad reasons!