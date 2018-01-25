 »   »   » Good News! Shaheer Sheikh To Play An Intense Lover In Yash’s New Show!

Shaheer Sheikh In Yash’s New Show

According to TOI report, Shaheer will now be seen playing the role of an intense lover on Yash's new show! The report also suggests that Hindi Medium fame Saket Chaudhary will helm the show.

Shaheer Sheikh To Play An Intense Lover

A source associated with the show was quoted by TOI as saying, "It is an intense love story, which will be about giving love another chance. Shaheer fits the part to the T. The first schedule will be shot in Jhansi, as that's where the story is set."

Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer was seen in epic, Mahabharat. The actor is popular in Indonesia and has done Indonesian films and TV shows. He has a huge fan following in the Southeast Asian nation.

Shaheer Sheikh In Movie

He took to social media to thank fans for their response for his movie, MAIPA DEAPATI & DATU MUSENG by tagging actors and fans/fanclubs. He wrote, "Thank u for such an amazing response for our movie MAIPA DEAPATI & DATU MUSENG. We received blessings and good wishes from all over the world.. I'm humbled and grateful. This motivates us to make better cinema in future. Thank u."

Shaheer-Erica

Recently, Shaheer was in news for his break-up with his KRPKAB co-actress, Erica Fernandes. It was said that Shaheer bonded well with his ex Ayu Ting Ting, when he met her in Indonesia, while shooting for a project.

Erica & Shaheer Are Just Friends!

It was also said that he denied dating Erica to his ex. On the other hand, Erica felt he was cheating her and parted ways. But, later though a post on social media, Erica clarified that she and Shaheer are friends.