 »   »   » Gul Khan’s Lucky Charm Barun Sobti To Enter Star Plus’ Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala!

Related Articles
- Ishqbaaz Producer Gul Khan, Nehalaxmi Iyer & Mansi Srivastava React To Controversial Kicking Scene!
- Barun Sobti & Kay Kay Menon In ALT Balaji’s Web Series 'The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family’
- Ishqbaaz Completes 500 Episodes; Surbhi Chandna & Nakuul Mehta Share Heartfelt Messages! (PICS)
- WOAH! Barun Sobti Is Back With Ekta Kapoor’s Web Series!
- Ishqbaaz’s Supervising Producer’s Suicide: Nakuul Mehta Says ‘It’s A Huge Loss’!
- SHOCKING! Ishqbaaz’s Supervising Producer Commits Suicide By Jumping Off From His Building!
- In PICTURES: Ishqbaaz’s Team & Gul Khan’s Pillu Gang Had A Blast & HOW!
- After Ishqbaaz & Kumkum Bhagya, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein To Have A Spin-off!
- Ishqbaaz: Treat For Fans! Shivaay & Anika’s SUPER HOT Lovemaking Scene To Set The Screen On Fire!
- Barun Sobti, Shivani Tomar & Gul Khan Reveal Why Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 Is Going Off Air
- CONFIRMED! Barun Sobti & Shivani Tomar’s Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 To Go Off Air In October
- Is Barun Sobti & Shivani Tomar’s Show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 Going Off Air?
- Ekta Kapoor Honoured With FLO Icon Award At FICCI; Trending On Twitter
Star Plus' new show, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala makers are leaving no stones unturned to keep the viewers engaged to the show. The show stars Aakriti Sharma, Mohit Malik and Shruti Sharma in the lead role.
While Mohit is seen playing the role of a rockstar, Sikandar, Shruti plays the role of Nimrat. Aakriti is seen as Sikandar and Nirmat's daughter, Kullfi Kumar. These characters have already impressed the fans and now another new character is all set to enter the show!
Barun Sobti On Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala
Yes, Barun Sobti, who impressed the viewers in Gul Khan's web series Tanhaiyaan and was last seen on Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3, will be entering the show as a rockstar, Sikandar's competitor. According to Tellychakkar report, "Barun will swoop in and steal the day as Amyra's singing teacher."
Barun Will Play A Struggling Rockstar
The report further said, "He will be a struggling rockstar too who is on the verge of being extremely popular. Barun will be seen a rockstar for the first time in his career."
Gul Khan’s Lucky Charm Barun Sobti
It is said that the producer of the show, Gul Khan wanted her lucky charm, Barun on the show. She has always made sure that Barun is on all her shows either in the form of a small cameo or the lead actor.
Gul Wanted Barun In A Significant Role
A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Gul wanted Barun in a significant role for this show hence makers are in talks to get him on board."
Barun In Short Film
According to another report on India Forum, Barun will also be seen in an upcoming short film, produced by Mohona Films, Karma. The short film is set in the beautiful location of Manali.
IPKKND 3 Actor’s Short Film
Apart from Barun, the short film will also star Shiny Dixit, who got popular with her character in Zee TV's popular show, Zindagi Ki Mehek.
Short Film Has No Dialogues
Interestingly, the film is a silent film (no dialogues)! The film explores the journey of a man, who believes in the saying, 'As you sow, so shall you reap'. It is being said that the shoot has already been completed. The show will be aired on Voot!
Barun In Ekta’s Show
It has to be recalled that the actor will also be seen on Ekta Kapoor's short film, The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family, that will be aired on ALT Balaji. The show will also have Bollywood actor, Kay Kay Menon, who will be seen playing the role of Barun's elder brother.
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Shahnaz Rizwan Quits The Show; Says She Will Miss Divyanka & Karan!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.