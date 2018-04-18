 »   »   » Gul Khan’s Lucky Charm Barun Sobti To Enter Star Plus’ Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala!

Barun Sobti On Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

Yes, Barun Sobti, who impressed the viewers in Gul Khan's web series Tanhaiyaan and was last seen on Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3, will be entering the show as a rockstar, Sikandar's competitor. According to Tellychakkar report, "Barun will swoop in and steal the day as Amyra's singing teacher."

Barun Will Play A Struggling Rockstar

The report further said, "He will be a struggling rockstar too who is on the verge of being extremely popular. Barun will be seen a rockstar for the first time in his career."

Gul Khan’s Lucky Charm Barun Sobti

It is said that the producer of the show, Gul Khan wanted her lucky charm, Barun on the show. She has always made sure that Barun is on all her shows either in the form of a small cameo or the lead actor.

Gul Wanted Barun In A Significant Role

A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Gul wanted Barun in a significant role for this show hence makers are in talks to get him on board."

Barun In Short Film

According to another report on India Forum, Barun will also be seen in an upcoming short film, produced by Mohona Films, Karma. The short film is set in the beautiful location of Manali.

IPKKND 3 Actor’s Short Film

Apart from Barun, the short film will also star Shiny Dixit, who got popular with her character in Zee TV's popular show, Zindagi Ki Mehek.

Short Film Has No Dialogues

Interestingly, the film is a silent film (no dialogues)! The film explores the journey of a man, who believes in the saying, 'As you sow, so shall you reap'. It is being said that the shoot has already been completed. The show will be aired on Voot!

Barun In Ekta’s Show

It has to be recalled that the actor will also be seen on Ekta Kapoor's short film, The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family, that will be aired on ALT Balaji. The show will also have Bollywood actor, Kay Kay Menon, who will be seen playing the role of Barun's elder brother.