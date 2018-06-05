 »   »   »  Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee Accused Of Duping A Man Of Rs 11 Lakh, The Actor Clarifies

Gurmeet Issues Official Statement

The actor's official statement that was published in an entertainment portal read, "I've started getting tweets from @AnkitRoyal and few fans on Twitter and Instagram. The guy with the name of @AnkitRoyal was in need of help as his family was in danger and he needed to talk to me or else he would commit suicide."

The Guy Wants To Kill Him!

"Furthermore, he sent the picture of a guy (which I've tweeted) informing that he wants to kill me. @AnkitRoyal has all the information which he wants to share it with me if I get in touch with him directly."

Gurmeet Initially Ignored The Messages

"Initially, I ignored it thinking it to be a prank by some fan. When it became repetitive, I lodged a police complaint because I did not want anybody to commit suicide for me and obviously there was a death threat."

Later He Lodged An FIR

"On lodging an FIR and upon further investigation, all the numbers that I and all my fans were receiving messages from were tracked down to Rajasthan. Few days after the investigation, those numbers got disabled (I was informed that by Mumbai police)."

Gurmeet Duped Him Of Rs 11 Lakh!

"Furthermore, I've recently received a tweet suggesting that I have taken Rs 11 lakh from somebody and a few bank receipts were also posted on Twitter. None of the bank receipts were on my name or the account number was also not mine."

The Actor Adds

"Here, I clearly notice the name of Ankit Royal in one of the receipts which means the first message that I had received has got some relation to this case and Ankit has some connection to that."

A Few Articles Say FIR Lodged Against Him & His Wife In Rajasthan!

"Now, the articles have started appearing mentioning that an FIR is lodged in Rajasthan against us and we are summoned. I fail to understand since it is not in my name, not my address and no evidence, then why am I being held responsible for this?"

The Actor Asks Media To Clarify Before Writing Anything

"Please clarify with me before you write anything because I do not believe in 'any publicity is good publicity'. I let my work do the talking. If anybody is trying to gain publicity on my name, I would not appreciate that and if anybody is cheating taking my name, I do not appreciate that either."

‘Please Let's Look Into This Matter Seriously’

"So please let's look into this matter seriously and sort it out that just might help an innocent person. If posting videos online is going to dubbed and used to extract money from frauds then I feel an actor's life is extremely vulnerable or in danger."

‘I Request The Police And The Media To Look Into This Matter’

"I fail to understand as to how can you deposit money on different names and think that you are giving it to a different person which means you are also committing the crime. I request the police and the media to look into this matter rather than going in different directions and making a zero out of it."

The Actor Tweets

The actor also took to the Twitter, shared the snapshots and wrote a series of tweets, "Since March n #FIR is done @MumbaiPolice to track down something dicey that is happening . From threat of murder/suicide/money laundering everything zeroing down to few names/num tracked. Now news articles started picking up for bullshit news. NO HELP.#mumbaipolice #dissapointed." - (sic)

Gurmeet Seeks Help From Mumbai Police

"We are providing tweets mails numbers names receipt nd videos ( evidence to track the fraud). But all in vain. Different name bank receipts and dubbed video @gurruchoudhary doing rounds to now news articles. #nohelp @MumbaiPolice." - (sic)

‘Pl #Media Pl Wait B4 U Pick Up Random Stories’

"A law abiding citizen of my country and have full faith in the law and order and the judiciary. Faking scamming morphing laundering with us actors should not be easy because our life is open to public! Help!! @MumbaiPolice. Also pl #media pl wait b4 u pick up random stories." - (sic)