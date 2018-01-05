 »   »   » Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: TV Actors Share Their Favourite Deepika Padukone Movies

Deepika Padukone is rightly called Bollywood's reigning queen bee, the gorgeous actress has managed to conquer Bollywood with her outstanding performances and striking looks.

On the professional front, DP has been on an all-time high in her career, with a successful streak in Bollywood and a big ticket entry to Hollywood. The actress starred in Vin Diesel's XXX: The Return of Xander Cage'. Today (December 5) on Deepika's birthday, television celebrities share their favourite movies of the actress...

Avika Gor "I loved Deepika in Tamasha as Tara romancing Ranbir Kapoor, who played Ved. They fall in love while on a holiday in Corsica and decide to keep their real identities undisclosed. I loved her performance. There is a much to learn from her." Roopal Tyagi "I loved her acting in Ram-Leela and Cocktail. The movies are very much interesting and entertaining. The way she lived her life giving no bother to others and fearlessly. I was really inspired by her character." Rakhi Sawant "Deepika is one of my best friend. I have already been with her on screen many a times. She is a beautiful and amazing person, she is hardworking and dedicated towards her work commitments. I like her performance in Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and many others." Manu Punjabi "Deepika looks amazing and beautiful. She carries her beauty in her acting too. I enjoy watching her. I am fan of her movies like Housefull, Om Shanti Om. I remember meeting her in Bigg Boss house." Roshni Sahota "I enjoyed watching Ram-Leela and Cocktail. Her performance in the movie was outstanding. Deepika brings life to charecter she plays. I enjoy watching her." Lovey Sasan "Deepika is doing really good. Her movies are very much interesting and entertaining. I enjoy watching at times. I really loved her in Love Aaj Kal, Bajirao Mastani." Yash Gera "I enjoyed watching Deepika in Tamasha. She was really amazing. I loved her performance. The way she acts and delivers her dialogue in such a sweet voice is adorable." Sara Khan "Deepika's movies are really fantastic. She performs really well and amazingly. I try not to miss her movies, I really enjoy watching her movies. Love Aaj Kal, Bachna Ae Haseeno are my favourites." Shubhangi Atre "I enjoyed watching Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani. Deepika performance was highly appreciated. I loved her in both the films. She is a talent house."

Puru Chibber

"Deepika is really an amazing personality. She performs really well and thr way she delivers her dialogues is amazing. Each movie of her is a must watch be it Om Shanti Om to Piku."



Mahika Sharma

"I enjoy Deepika's voice and the way she use her expressions while performing. I enjoy watching her in movies like Chennai Express and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani."

Priyanka Udhwani

"I enjoyed watching Deepika in Piku. The movie was about A road trip to Kolkata that brings Piku (DP), an architect, closer to her ageing but nagging father Bhaskor Banerjee despite their disparate ideologies and fights over trivial issues. The movie was very much inspiring."

Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta Becomes The Hero! Vikas Comes To Hina's Rescue As Fans Misbehave With Her!