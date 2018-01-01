 »   »   » #HappyNewYear: Additi Gupta, Aly Goni & Other TV Celebs Wish For Success & Happiness In 2018

New Year is the time of the year when everyone wants to treasure the jubilant spirit of the moment. We find various ways to explore and experience more and more about our success each passing day.

As the new year approaches, we make resolutions and are with lot of energy to access success and happiness. Here we bring to you your favourite television celebrities greeting this new year. They wish a lot of success and happiness all around.

Tejaswi Prakash Wayangankar "It's a time when everyone are in mood to start some new experiences. Everyone of us has some new dreams, new hopes, new energy and new joys, wishing with lots of love a Happy New Year." Helly Shah "I wish that may the New Year start with joys, freshness and peace filled life, warmth and togetherness and prosperity too. Lots of success and happiness for everyone. A happy new year." Additi Gupta "I wish the year bring lots of happiness and success for everyone of us. Let our all desires and aspirations come true and bring love and mirth to us. May there be peace the whole year. A Happy New Year." Roshni Sahota "I wish the coming New Year we all shine and let our country's economy grow and we achieve lots of success. Our lives becomes as colourful as like the rainbow, brilliant like the sun, fragrant as roses are and filled with cheer and fun all the time. Wishing everyone a Happy New Year." Neha Marda "As the New Year dawns, I hope it gets filled with the promises of a brighter tomorrow. It's time to forget the past and celebrate a new beginning. I wish we enjoy lots of happiness and success. A Happy New Year." Aly Goni "Let us fill up this coming year with all the forgotten promises of the year that passed and spread some love and happiness around. Let's be kind and enjoy our hardworking. A new year is a chance to make new beginnings and letting go of old regrets. Happy New Year." Suyyash Rai "A new year is like a clean page to start from a new page and the pen is in your hands. So write the most beautiful new chapter of your life yet. May the new year bring new hopes, new aspirations, new joys and and new successes in our life's journey. A Happy New Year." Ahwaan Kumar "May the almighty empower and enable you to achieve all your dreams this new year. Let's celebrate this blissful, cheerful, colourful New Year with a smile spreading peace and happiness and make it a Happy new year." Manu Punjabi "Hoping that you are ready for another Big Year; another year full of passion and commitment, of hope and contentment! Surround yourself with positivity and spread smiles among your near and dear ones. Happy 2018." Rakhi Sawant "The New Year has arrived. It is time to look towards the future with optimism, but do not forget the memorable lessons learnt in the year gone by. May our health be good, life peaceful and days filled with lots of joy. Happy New year." Devoleena Bhattacharjee "Leave behind the old chapters that were filled with pages of worries and sorrow. Begin the New Year with happiness, cheer and smiles. Enjoy every moment and get successful 2018." Kunal Jaisingh "May the gift of love, happiness, peace, and warmth be ours as we all are making a new start with New Year. May we achieve all our dreams this year. A very happy New Year!" Tanya Sharma "It's time to make way for the new, to reaffirm and dream afresh, to embrace new joys and embark on new voyages. As we ring in the New, and bid adieu to the old, may the days ahead bring forth. Good luck and happiness manifold! Happy New Year."

