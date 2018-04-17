 »   »   » Haq Se Actress Surveen Chawla Says Marriage Has Made Her Life More Beautiful!

Has Life Changed After Marriage?

The actress told TOI that her life has gotten only better. She further added, "Why does it shock people that I got married? Those days are gone when an actress would achieve her professional goals first and then get married."

Surveen Says

The actress was quoted by TOI as saying, "Many actresses achieve great professional heights even after marriage now. Just because I was perceived as a go-getter and an ambitious person, it did not mean that I had no intention of getting married if I found the right guy."

Marriage & Career Are Not Interrelated

"Marriage and career are not interrelated and people should understand that. Just like any professional woman who continues to work after her marriage, an actress should not wait when she finds the right guy."

Surveen Was Reluctant To Get Married First

The actress says that she was reluctant to get married first, as she had gone through many ups and downs in my relationships. Surveen said that she is in happy space with her husband.

Her Husband Is Supportive Of Her Work

The Haq Se actress adds, "I could kiss my co-actor or even go nude on screen, I can do whatever the script demands in a film and my husband will not say anything about it. That's the kind of understanding I have with him. When I have this kind of comfort level with him, why would I wait to get married? My husband is supportive of my work and I got a companion for life, what more can a woman ask for?"

Content Plays An Important Role In Accepting A Project

The actress doesn't have any intention to get back to daily soaps as she worries about content as it tends to get regressive. She adds, "If it is a film project like the one I have done, then it would be interesting. More than the platform, I think the content plays an important role in accepting a project."

Bagging A Film Project Is Not Easy

The actress told the leading daily that bagging film projects is not easy as it is a game of patience. She further revealed that she was bombarded with erotic film after she did Hate Story.

‘Marriage Has Only Made My Life More Beautiful’

She added, "I wanted to do bigger and better things. In fact, I am on the way to achieving my goals slowly and marriage has only made my life more beautiful."