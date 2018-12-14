 »   »   »  Harshad Chopda Wins ‘Best Actor Popular’ Award; Thanks Everyone Who Voted & Hooted For Aditya Hooda

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Indian Television Academy Awards 2018 was held recently in Mumbai and Television and Bollywood celebrities graced the function. The awards were given to the celebrities to honour the excellence on the canvas of Indian television. Harshad Chopda was one among them. The actor bagged 'Best Actor Popular' Award for his amazing performance in the show Bepannaah. It has to be recalled that not just Harshad, his co-actress Jennifer Winget and other actors' performances were praised by fans! Harshad and Jennifer's (Zoya and Aditya) jodi was most loved by the fans. Recently, the show went off air. Not just the fans, even the actors were upset about the same.
Harshad took to social media to thank the makers, channel and the fans for their love and support they showered him with the show Bepannaah. Also, he thanked fans who voted for him. Check out the complete note here!
Harshad Wrote…
"Ok. So, whenever you start something new there is anticipation of new people new environment, a new routine to be settled into, a new character to be embraced, which is both exciting and unsettling." - (sic)
Bepannaah Journey
"As an actor Bepannaah has challenged me enough to push me further at the same time gave me enough comfort to make me feel at home. A pleasant, extra ordinary experience is the best way to describe this journey. I am thankful that I had a band of loving,caring,capable and slightly insane professionals to help me through." - (sic)
The Actor Thanks Makers & Colors
"Thank you @aniruddha.rajderkar for conceiving and making Bepannaah. Thank you Cinevista for believing in and backing Bepannaah.Thank you Colors for giving it a platform and giving it that robust launch." - (sic)
Harshad Thanks Fans & ITA Awards
"Thank you to everyone, here and across the world who have been directly or indirectly a part of this journey . Even to the Swiggy dilevery guys. I don't know how to end this. My heartfelt Thank You to everyone who voted, vooted and hooted for Aditya Hooda. It adds to the journey even after the journey is over. Last but not the least thank you to The Indian Television Academy Awards for this little pat on my back." - (sic)
