 »   »   »  Harshad Chopda Wins ‘Best Actor Popular’ Award; Thanks Everyone Who Voted & Hooted For Aditya Hooda

Harshad Wrote…

"Ok. So, whenever you start something new there is anticipation of new people new environment, a new routine to be settled into, a new character to be embraced, which is both exciting and unsettling." - (sic)

Bepannaah Journey

"As an actor Bepannaah has challenged me enough to push me further at the same time gave me enough comfort to make me feel at home. A pleasant, extra ordinary experience is the best way to describe this journey. I am thankful that I had a band of loving,caring,capable and slightly insane professionals to help me through." - (sic)

The Actor Thanks Makers & Colors

"Thank you @aniruddha.rajderkar for conceiving and making Bepannaah. Thank you Cinevista for believing in and backing Bepannaah.Thank you Colors for giving it a platform and giving it that robust launch." - (sic)

Harshad Thanks Fans & ITA Awards

"Thank you to everyone, here and across the world who have been directly or indirectly a part of this journey . Even to the Swiggy dilevery guys. I don't know how to end this. My heartfelt Thank You to everyone who voted, vooted and hooted for Aditya Hooda. It adds to the journey even after the journey is over. Last but not the least thank you to The Indian Television Academy Awards for this little pat on my back." - (sic)