 »   »   »  Harshad Chopra On Bepannaah’s End: There’s A Vacuum Formed With Bepannaah Not Being There!

Harshad On Bepannaah’s End

When asked how he feels about Bepannaah's end, he told the entertainment portal, "It was so good that time went by quickly, and it feels like it closed down in just few days. Every time you get into a show, you want to get that full feeling when it closes down. This is my third show which gives me that incomplete feeling, the other two being Tere Liye and Humsafars. The feeling is that I could have explored a bit more with these shows if it had stayed on."

Harshad Misses The Character Aditya!

The actor adds, "There was a unique situation wherein everyone starting from the technicians to art department to everyone, wanted to do more of it. The best part is that we won a lot of respect with Bepannaah. It is a tough situation I am in right now. I miss the whole character of Aditya Hooda now."

His Bond With Jennifer

When asked about his bond with his co-actor Jennifer, he said, "It was fun working with Jennifer. We both have been in the industry for a while. We know what we are supposed to do on a set. We take pride in the work we do; when we come to work we are not here to have fun. At the end of it, we always try. The camera only captures not what you are doing, but what you are trying to do. So I think it is the sincerity and professionalism in work that is important and we had it in us."

‘There Is A Vacuum Or Void That Is Formed With Bepannaah Not Being There’

On Fans' reaction about the show's closure, he said, "Right now, the space is such that everybody is sad. There is a vacuum or void that is formed with Bepannaah not being there. I was so used to the pattern of getting up in the morning, enjoying my shoot and then getting back to relax and get going the next day. These are habits that get formed. The best part about Bepannaah is that there has been no solid reason for the show going off air. There have been shows which have not garnered eyeballs and have closed down. But we have been lucky that it got off when people wanted more of it."

What’s Next?

It has to be recalled that the makers had plans to continue Bepannaah on an OTT platform, but apparently, both Jennifer and Harshad didn't agree. Regarding the same, the actor refused to comment.



Harshad says he has no immediate plans. Although he wants to go out somewhere, he hasn't planned it yet.