 »   »   » Has Bigg Boss 11’s Arshi Khan Signed Movie Starring Prabhas? Here’s What Arshi Has To Say…

Arshi's Tweet

Arshi tweeted (the official Twitter page which we assume is managed by her publicist), "#ArshiKhan signed on for a big film in main lead starring mega star Prabhas. Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @BiggBoss @rajcheerfull #AbhishekRege Special thanks to #NevadaPutman."

Has Arshi Khan Signed Movie Starring Prabhas?

When an entertainment portal spoke to Arshi regarding the film, she had said, "Yes I have signed a film with Gold Mines Pvt. Limited, and I can't tell you the name of the movie yet but I will announce it soon."

Arshi Had Tweeted About Big Bash

She had also tweeted about the big bash on Monday. Arshi had hosted a party for her Bigg Boss 11 friends, yesterday (January 22). During the party, Arshi clarified about her film with Prabhas.

Arshi Said...

During media interview, when she was asked about the film, she said, "Abhi thodi baat cheet chal rahi hai, lekhin jab hojayega pura kaam toh apko bata denge (We're still in talks. If it gets confirmed then I shall definitely let you guys know)."

Arshi Looks Gorgeous

Arshi looked gorgeous at the party, which was hosted by her. She also mentioned that she had invited contestants who were close to her in the Bigg Boss 11 house.

Arshi's Bigg Boss Party

If we are to go by the party pictures, Arshi's inmates, Vikas Gupta, Priyank Sharma, Jyoti Kumari and Mehajabi Siddiqui were present at the party. Also, ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Sambhavana Seth attended the grand bash.

Arshi In Khatron Ke Khiladi 9?

There are also reports that Arshi has bagged Colors' stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. It is being said that Arshi has already started preparing for the show. She has hit the gym and has joined swimming classes.