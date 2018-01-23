 »   »   » Has Bigg Boss 11’s Luv Tyagi Signed Another Reality Show?

Luv Tyagi In Splitsvilla

Now that the show is over, many of them are missing Luv, but now fans can rejoice as there are reports that Luv has already signed the dating reality show, Splitsvilla.

Luv Has Already Signed The Show?

A source close from the channel revealed Tellychakkar, "Luv has already signed the papers to participate in the dating series. The heads at Viacom 18 were keen to associate with the contestant again and Splitsvilla was an apt show."

Luv Tyagi

The report said, "Keeping in mind the fan following especially his female fans, Luv's participation in the dating series would be a fruitful deal for both the parties."

Luv Cannot Work On Other Projects!

Apparently, the show that is hosted by Sunny Leone and Ranvijay Sinha might go on floor in March. The report further suggested that since Luv has already signed the dotted lines, he cannot work in any other project till that time.

Luv In Splitsvilla!

Luv was not seen in any parties till now and fans have been waiting to catch a glimpse of their favourite contestants. We are sure that his fans will now be happy to watch him on the show, Splitsvilla.