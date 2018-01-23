 »   »   » Has Bigg Boss 11’s Luv Tyagi Signed Another Reality Show?

It has to be recalled that Luv Tyagi was not so popular during the initial days in the Bigg Boss 11 house as he was not playing his game on his own. But later, he emerged as popular contestant, and gained many fans (especially female fans).
Luv Tyagi has been lucky in the house as he survived for so long in the house. Many fans also felt he looked like the Bollywood actors, Salman Khan and Bobby Deol! Even in the show (in a Voot unseen video), Vikas was seen complimenting Luv and telling him that he looks like the Barsaat hero, Bobby Deol.
Luv Tyagi In Splitsvilla
Now that the show is over, many of them are missing Luv, but now fans can rejoice as there are reports that Luv has already signed the dating reality show, Splitsvilla.
Luv Has Already Signed The Show?
A source close from the channel revealed Tellychakkar, "Luv has already signed the papers to participate in the dating series. The heads at Viacom 18 were keen to associate with the contestant again and Splitsvilla was an apt show."
Luv Tyagi
The report said, "Keeping in mind the fan following especially his female fans, Luv's participation in the dating series would be a fruitful deal for both the parties."
Luv Cannot Work On Other Projects!
Apparently, the show that is hosted by Sunny Leone and Ranvijay Sinha might go on floor in March. The report further suggested that since Luv has already signed the dotted lines, he cannot work in any other project till that time.
Luv In Splitsvilla!
Luv was not seen in any parties till now and fans have been waiting to catch a glimpse of their favourite contestants. We are sure that his fans will now be happy to watch him on the show, Splitsvilla.
(Images Source: Instagram)
