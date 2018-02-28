 »   »   » Has Dipika Kakar Changed Her Name To Faiza After Marrying Shoaib Ibrahim?

Dipika Kakar Is Now Faiza!

Amidst their wedding, there were reports that Dipika Kakar has changed her name to Faiza before getting married to Shoaib Ibrahim. Aaj Tak's SBB got a copy of the wedding card that was distributed in the village. The wedding card had the name Faiza printed on it instead of Dipika Kakar.

Did Dipika Convert To Islam?

This made people speculate that the actress has converted to Islam. But, an entertainment website clarified that she hasn't converted her religion and the name change was only for invitation cards.

Dipika Breaks Silence Over Name Change

When the actress was asked about the same during the recently held reception party, she dodged the question saying it is a personal matter.

‘I Will Always Be Dipika For All Of You’

She was quoted by TOI as saying, "I will always be Dipika for all of you," while Shoaib said, "Naam mein kya rakha hai (What's there in the name)."

The Actress Changed The Name For The Wedding!

When asked as to what was the reason that she had changed her name, Dipika told the leading daily, "The reason behind changing my name for the wedding is very personal which I, my husband, parents and in-laws know about it"

Dipika Is Happy That Wedding Happened In Shoaib’s Village

She added, "I would like to keep it private. I would not like anyone else to enter that space, so please bear with me." Meanwhile, Dipika is happy that the wedding took place in Shoaib's village.

Shoaib Praises Dipika

The actress said that it was the best part (wedding in the village) as this gave them a chance to perform all the rituals in a typical desi style. On the other hand, Shoaib praised Dipika, saying that she looked the most beautiful on the wedding day.