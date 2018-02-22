 »   »   » Has Dipika Kakar Converted To Islam Before Marrying Shoaib Ibrahim?

Dipika Is Now Faiza!

While the nikaah pictures are out a few media reports suggested that Dipika has converted to Islam for marrying Shoaib Ibrahim. She is now called Faiza!

Dipika & Shoaib's Wedding Card

Aaj Tak's SBB got a copy of the wedding card that was being distributed in the village. The wedding card had Faiza name printed on it instead of Dipika Kakar.

Has Dipika Converted To Islam?

This made people speculate that the actress has converted to Islam. But according to the latest report, the actress has not changed her religion! It is said that she will change her name to Dipika Ibrahim!

Has Dipika Converted To Islam?

A source was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "She has not converted her religion. Her name is Dipika Kakar only. She will change it to Dipika Ibrahim. They have used Faiza only for the invitation cards."

Dipika & Shoaib's Nikaah

Coming back to Shoaib and Dipika's grand wedding, the nikaah was scheduled to happen at 1 pm. The two are already man and wife! Dipika looked pretty in a pink sharara, while Shoaib looked happy as ‘dulha' with all ‘sehra and riding a white horse!

Dipika & Shoaib's Wedding

In an interview to a leading website, Shoaib had said that Dipika wanted to have a nikaah and they will be following some Hindu rituals, too. Dipika and Shoaib's pre-wedding ceremonies were held in a filmy style. Both the couple and guests enjoyed to wedding festivities.