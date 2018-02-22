 »   »   » Ekta Kapoor Signs A 3-SHOW DEAL With Star Plus; Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spin-off Title Revealed!

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spin-off

The first new show which all of us know is the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein spin-off. It was said that only the high placed officials from the channel and the production house are aware of it. The show might go on floors by the end of March.

Ekta Kapoor

According to Bollywoodlife report, "Ekta Kapoor had a closed-door meeting with Star Plus team where the deal of this show was sealed. The show will go on the floors in March."

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spin-off Title Revealed!

The report further said, "The new show is titled Yeh Hai Chahate and is inspired by the classic Hollywood film Sound of Music. The show will be based in Delhi like the parent show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatien."

Ekta Want Lead Actress Who Can Sing & Dance!

It will feature Raman (Karan Patel) and Ishita's (Diviyanka Tripathi) extended family. For the lead role, the producer will be signing one of the top actresses. It is being said that she is searching for the actress who can dance and sing for the role.

Kasauti Zindagi Kay

Another new show that's Ekta Kapoor is planning for Star Plus, is apparently, reboot version of Kasauti Zindagi Kay. The show had Shweta Tiwari, Cezzane Khan, Urvashi Dholakia and Geetanjali Tikekar in the lead roles. The show was the third longest running Indian series. It was a major hit on Star Plus as it recorded one of the highest TRPs.

Ekta Writes...

Ekta had also shared a message, "With a piece of my broken heart I wrote in 2001 ...17 years later I ‘ reboot' it dipping it in personal pain and lacing it with experiences of an older me! Bringing back my most successful love saga that ran for 9 years!!! Again I'll take my broken heart n make it into art!!! #namestobeannounced #waitfortheannouncement."

Naagin

There are also reports that Ekta's Naagin will be aired on Star Plus and not Colors! According to Spotboye report, Naagin on Colors will be helmed by Rashmi Sharma. But, since the promo of Naagin 3 has already been aired on Colors we wonder who is helming the show.