 »   »   » Has Shweta Tiwari’s Daughter Palak Got A Lip Job Done? Here’s What Palak Has To Say

Palak’s Picture

Palak had shared a shared a close-up picture of herself and her lips looked little plump. While many adored her beauty, a few accused her of going under the knife.

Palak Accused Of Getting A Lip Job Done

One of the users (@serii.sh ) on Instagram wrote, "Botox lips." - (sic) Instead of maintaining silence, Palak decided to give it back to the hater with a befitting reply.

Shweta Tiwari’s Daughter Gives A Befitting Reply

She wrote, "@serii.sh I'm only 17, and not somebody who's a supporter of changing myself based on what the world May or May not like. So no Ma'am, that's a false accusation." - (sic)

Says It’s A False Accusation

"And it's because of such accusations that going under the knife is considered a trend, and is ultimately promoted . I'm not for it ma'am. Sorry to disappoint you, have good night and best wishes :)" - (sic)

Like Mother, Like Daughter

Going by the pictures on her Instagram account, we must say that Palak has definitely got the best looks from her mother, Shweta Tiwari. We will have to wait and watch to know about her acting skills!

Other Actress Who Were Accused Of Going Under The Knife: Mouni Roy

The drastic change in Mouni Roy's look in Naagin 2 made people speculate that the actress has gone under the knife to enhance her looks. There were reports that the actress had gone under the knife to make her lips look fuller. But the actress denied the reports.

Aashka Goradia

There were reports that Naagin 2 actress Aashka Goradia had got her lip job done. But the actress denied the reports. She was quoted by DNA as saying, "If I ever have the need to do it (lip-job), I will not shy away from that because I will pay for it. Besides all this, answer is no."

Gauhar Khan

Television actress and Bigg Boss 7 winner, Gauhar Khan had got her lips augmented. But lip augmentation surgery went awfully wrong. She had even confirmed about the incident.

Sara Khan

There were also reports that the ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Sara Khan has undergone surgery for most of her facial parts. But the actress refuted the reports.

Shama Sikander

Ye Meri Life Hai actress, Shama Sikander drastic transformation shocked everyone. According to report, Shama had visited the plastic surgeon's clinic to transform herself from a simpleton to fashionista. The actress never talked about her surgeries and had said that she changed herself through heavy workout and meditation!