Here’s How Sunil Grover, Bharti Singh, Preeti Simoes & Others Wished Kapil Sharma On His Birthday

Kapil Sharma rang in his 37th birthday yesterday (April 2). The actor-comedian, who has faced a lot of ups and downs in his personal and professional lives, hopes to have a long innings in the industry.

When asked as to where he sees himself after five years, Kapil was quoted by IANS as saying, "After five years, I will be sitting here and talking to you about my next venture." He further added, "I just wish I get new ideas and ways to entertain people. One tends to get bored if one keeps on doing the same thing. I will keep on coming out with some different show or different film."

Kapil’s Friends Wish Him On His Special Day

Meanwhile the actor was wished by his co-actors and friends from the television industry. What surprised us was Sunil Grover's and Preeti Simoes's wishes. Have a look at who all wished Kapil on his special day and how.

Bharti Wishes Kapil On His Birthday

Bharti shared a few pictures snapped with Kapil on Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday @kapilsharma bro! The world talks about a lot of things... It doesn't affect the King!" - (sic)

Bharti’s Special Wish For Kapil

"You're the comedy King! You bring laughter to our lives... I have always loved to work with you and looking forward to work with you! #bigbro #inspiration #lovable #hardworker #mentor #comedyking #birthdayvibes #instahappy." - (sic)

Sunil Grover Wishes Kapil

Sunil Grover, who got into a Twitter war with Kapil Sharma, took to Twitter to wish his friend on his birthday, "Happy Birthday @KapilSharmaK9 May God keeps you healthy and happy brother. Love and wishes." - (sic)

Preeti Simoes & Sugandha Mishra Wish Kapil

Surprisingly, Preeti Simoes too, wished the actor-comedian on his birthday. In an Instagram video shared by Sugandha Mishra, both Preeti and Sugandha were seen wishing Kapil on his birthday.

‘Hum Apko Mil Nahi Sakte’

In the video, Preeti says, "Hum apko mil nahi sakte, for obvious reasons but we have come to pray for you, for your good health, for happiness for you, happy birthday." - (sic)

Manish Paul Wishes Kapil

Actor Manish Paul too, took to social media to wish Kapil Sharma on his special day, "Happy birthday veere @KapilSharmaK9 stya blessed always🤗🤗" - (sic)

Daler Mehndi Wishes Kapil

Singer Daler Mehndi too, took to Twitter to wish Kapil on his birthday, "Wishing my brother @kapilsharmak9 a very happy birthday. Jeonde Raho. #HappyBdayKapilSharma." - (sic)

Story first published: Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 15:09 [IST]
