Here’s What Karan Singh Grover Has To Say About His Ex-Wife Jennifer Winget After Watching Bepannaah

    Jennifer Winget is one of the most-talented and gorgeous actresses in the television industry. The actress has previously impressed fans with her role Maya (negative role) on the show Beyhadh. Now the actress is winning hearts with her latest show, Bepannaah! Not just the actress' looks, her acting skills and her pairing with the lead actor Harshad Chopra are also loved by the viewers. Recently, the show took a leap and the viewers are eager to know what's next!

    While everyone is praising the actress, Jennifer's ex-husband, Karan Singh Grover, was asked about the show during a recent event in Mumbai.

    According to an entertainment portal, when the reporter asked Karan Singh Grover if he has watched Jennifer Winget's Bepannaah, he said, "I have not watched it, have you watched it? Tell me how it was!"

    But it seems like the actor has finally watched the show! According to the entertainment portal's report, "The actor got smitten after watching his ex-wife in the show and could not stop himself from staring at her." It seems after watching his ex-wife, his instant reaction was, 'She's so beautiful'. Well, indeed she is!

    For the uninitiated, Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover got married on April 9, 2012. But the couple parted ways in 2014. Apparently, KSG's closeness towards Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu was the reason behind their separation. Initially their affair was said to be a publicity stunt as it was KSG's Bollywood debut. But since the couple was spotted holidaying together very often, their affair was confirmed later!

