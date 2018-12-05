 »   »   »  Here's How Kapil Sharma & Ginni Chatrath Selected Special Sweet Treats For Bollywood Celebs!

Sweets & Invites Were From Punjab

According to IANS report, the comedian actor chose an iconic sweet house, Lovely Sweets, a 60-year-old Indian sweets manufacturer in Jalandhar, from Punjab and Lovely Imagination, for designing the elaborate wedding invitations and sweets, to sent out to guests, including popular Bollywood celebrities.

Ginni & Kapil Selected The Sweet Treats For The Guests

The director of Lovely Sweets, Naresh Mittal, was quoted by IANS as saying, "Ginni had come along with her family members and friends to see our new collection, and she liked our designs and presentation style, instantly. Ginni and Kapil wanted a perfect amalgamation of 'traditions and modernity' and our luxurious Royalty collection fit the bill perfectly."

Flavours Of Punjab

He further added, "Both Kapil and Ginni were keen to share the flavours of Punjab with a touch of modernity and wellness with all friends and relatives invited for the wedding. They finally chose an eclectic mix of Dry Fruit Punjabi Panjeeri, Nutty Delights, Green Tea and Baked Delights as an accompaniment for their wedding invitations adorned by traditional Indian motifs and symbolism of elephants."

Kapil Had Fond Childhood Memories Of Lovely Sweets

Apparently, Kapil had fond childhood memories of Lovely Sweets, hence he didn't think twice about getting invites made from there. The Co-Founders of Lovely Imaginations, Sonal Mittal and Shaishav Mittal, said, "An innovative feature we added were bar codes on every invitation so that there are foolproof security and no wedding crashers. Everything -- from card design and box presentation was sent across to Mumbai for Kapil's consent. He loved everything, and we couldn't have been happier as we are all his big fans."

VIPs Invited For Kapil's Wedding

It is being said that the invitations have been sent to VIP guests - Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan and other Bollywood and political leaders. Even Sunil Grover has been invited for the wedding. About 2,000 members would be attending the wedding, which will have a tight security.